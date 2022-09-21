ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Albert Lea Girls Tennis falls to Mankato East

No. 1 – Sam Williams, Mankato East/Loyola Co-Op (GIRLS) def. Rachel Doppelhammer, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 2-6 , 0-6 , -; No. 2 – Sydney Jacobs, Mankato East/Loyola Co-Op (GIRLS) def. Marissa Hanson, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 1-6 , 0-6 , -; No. 3 – Tiegen Richards, Mankato East/Loyola Co-Op (GIRLS) def. Bree Weilage, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 4-6 , 5-7 , -; No. 4 – Peyton Stevermer, Mankato East/Loyola Co-Op (GIRLS) def. Cydney Pathammavong, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 2-6 , 1-6 , -;
ALBERT LEA, MN
Lake Mills Cross Country Boys take 2nd, Girls 6th at Central Springs

Boys- The Lake Mills High School Boys Team had everyone in their top 7 record personal record times, with Justin Rygh winning the race with his personal best by almost a full minute, with a 16:22.05! He was 27 seconds ahead of 2nd place and dominated the field with steady speedy. Knute Rogne placed 5th with a time of 17:37:55. The Bulldogs placed 2nd, behind Forest City out of 8 teams.
LAKE MILLS, IA
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
Albert Lea, MN
Sports
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa

GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
KIESTER, MN
Four People Injured in Crash East of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash east of Rochester this afternoon. The State Patrol says that occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 14 about a mile and a half east of the Chesterwoods Park entrance at the intersection with County Road 102. It began when 27-year-old Omar Abbas of Rochester hit the brakes on his SUV when the vehicle in front of him stopped in the eastbound lane of traffic and a pickup truck behind Abbas crashed into the back of his SUV.
ROCHESTER, MN
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
Sports
Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing

The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Mankato Youth Place has purchased a building from the city of Mankato and hopes to move in by fall of 2024. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mankato West was one of at least...
WASECA, MN
Three People Injured in Goodhue County Crash

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were injured in a crash in Goodhue County Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an F-450 was traveling north on Highway 61 in Red Wing when it collided with a Chevy Silverado traveling south on the highway near mile marker 95 just after 1:00 p.m.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Semi driver injured in Hwy 52 rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) – A semi driver was injured in an early Friday morning rollover crash on Highway 52 near Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:46 a.m., a semi was traveling northbound on Highway 52 when it entered the median and rolled near the County Road 1 exit in Marion Township.
ROCHESTER, MN
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage

ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
ALTON, IA

