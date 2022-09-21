Read full article on original website
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Girls Tennis falls to Mankato East
No. 1 – Sam Williams, Mankato East/Loyola Co-Op (GIRLS) def. Rachel Doppelhammer, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 2-6 , 0-6 , -; No. 2 – Sydney Jacobs, Mankato East/Loyola Co-Op (GIRLS) def. Marissa Hanson, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 1-6 , 0-6 , -; No. 3 – Tiegen Richards, Mankato East/Loyola Co-Op (GIRLS) def. Bree Weilage, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 4-6 , 5-7 , -; No. 4 – Peyton Stevermer, Mankato East/Loyola Co-Op (GIRLS) def. Cydney Pathammavong, ALBERT LEA SENIOR HIGH, 2-6 , 1-6 , -;
myalbertlea.com
Lake Mills Cross Country Boys take 2nd, Girls 6th at Central Springs
Boys- The Lake Mills High School Boys Team had everyone in their top 7 record personal record times, with Justin Rygh winning the race with his personal best by almost a full minute, with a 16:22.05! He was 27 seconds ahead of 2nd place and dominated the field with steady speedy. Knute Rogne placed 5th with a time of 17:37:55. The Bulldogs placed 2nd, behind Forest City out of 8 teams.
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
myalbertlea.com
Meet our Produce State Bank Athlete of the week, Lake Mills Cross Country Runner Justin Rygh
Aaron talked with Lake Mills Boys and Girls Head Cross Country Beth Van Roekel about Bulldog Cross Country, and our Produce State Bank Athlete of the Week, Justin Rygh who took first at a meet in Osage earlier this month.
EPHS football comes up just short in loss to Rosemount
Six days earlier, the turf at Aerie Stadium was filled with fans and EPHS football players reveling in the Eagles’ 21-6 takedown of then-top ranked Lakeville South. On Thursday, the Eagles got to know what the Cougars felt like that night. EP football players slowly made their way off the turf at Rosemount High School [...]
Country superstar Luke Bryan draws 20,000 fans to tiny Eyota, MN Saturday for his "Farm Tour"
20,000 lucky people are going to get to see Luke Bryan on a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on Saturday. The appearance by the country music superstar is part of his “Farm Tour” and it will stop by the Garland Dairy Farm.
KIMT
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
myalbertlea.com
Weekly Interview with Albert Lea Girl’s Soccer Coach Amy Walchoz
Aaron talks with Amy Wacholz about the last week of action, as the Girl’s Soccer team is now 1-6-1 on the season.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa
GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
Four People Injured in Crash East of Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash east of Rochester this afternoon. The State Patrol says that occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 14 about a mile and a half east of the Chesterwoods Park entrance at the intersection with County Road 102. It began when 27-year-old Omar Abbas of Rochester hit the brakes on his SUV when the vehicle in front of him stopped in the eastbound lane of traffic and a pickup truck behind Abbas crashed into the back of his SUV.
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
myalbertlea.com
Alden Conger Glenville Emmons Head Coach Brady Neel and Produce State Athlete of the week, Caleb Songstad
Aaron talks with AC/GE Head Coach Brady Neel and Senior running back Caleb Songstad. Songstad in the two wins this season for AC/GE rushed for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns.
KEYC
Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing
The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Mankato Youth Place has purchased a building from the city of Mankato and hopes to move in by fall of 2024. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mankato West was one of at least...
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
Winona student group holds ‘Rally for Roevember’ with Minnesota state senate candidate
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) – A student group in Winona held a ‘Rally for Roevember’ on Friday. The group is highlighting what they say is the impact the midterm elections can have on the future of reproductive rights in Minnesota. State Senate Candidate for the 26th District Dan...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic Health System to spend nearly $15 million improving Albert Lea campus
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System held a ceremonial wall-breaking Thursday to celebrate a $14.9 million enhancement and modernization project at its Albert Lea campus. "This project has been years in the making, and I'm thrilled to see our vision become reality," says Dr. Robert Albright, regional...
Three People Injured in Goodhue County Crash
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Three people were injured in a crash in Goodhue County Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an F-450 was traveling north on Highway 61 in Red Wing when it collided with a Chevy Silverado traveling south on the highway near mile marker 95 just after 1:00 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Semi driver injured in Hwy 52 rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – A semi driver was injured in an early Friday morning rollover crash on Highway 52 near Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:46 a.m., a semi was traveling northbound on Highway 52 when it entered the median and rolled near the County Road 1 exit in Marion Township.
nwestiowa.com
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
