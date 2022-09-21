ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling projected to win the weekend at the box office with over $20 million... despite HORRIBLE reviews and behind-the-scenes controversy

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

After all of the behind-the-scenes drama, controversy and supposed spitting, Warner Bros. Don't Worry Darling finally hits theaters this weekend, and it could fare quite well... despite rather dreadful reviews.

The 1950s-set thriller from director-star Olivia Wilde will debut in over 4,000 theaters this weekend, and it's expected to easily take the top spot, via The Hollywood Reporter.

While Warner Bros. is projecting a $17 million opening, other analysts are projecting anywhere between $20 million and $24 million, possibly even higher.

Controversy: After all of the behind-the-scenes drama, controversy and supposed spitting, Warner Bros. Don't Worry Darling finally hits theaters this weekend, and it could fare quite well... despite rather dreadful reviews
Projections: While Warner Bros. is projecting a $17 million opening, other analysts are projecting anywhere between $20 million and $24 million, possibly even higher

Some analysts believe it could debut even higher thanks to the rabid fan base of pop star-turned-actor Harry Styles, who portrays Jack Chambers in the film.

Those analysts believe that Styles' fan base could turn out in droves to see him in the thriller, which also stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

The film was by far the most talked-about film at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, though it was more for the behind-the-scenes drama than the film itself.

Droves: Those analysts believe that Styles' fan base could turn out in droves to see him in the thriller, which also stars Florence Pugh and Chris Pine
Talked about: The film was by far the most talked-about film at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, though it was more for the behind-the-scenes drama than the film itself

It made headlines when Florence Pugh - who has long been rumored to have clashed with director Olivia Wilde on the set - skipped the Venice Film Festival press conference... but still attended the photo call and premiere screening.

A moment caught on video before the screening with Chris Pine and Harry Styles where many believed that Styles spat on Pine, which both sides have denied.

While Pugh continues to make headlines for skipping other screenings, the film itself hasn't been received too well at all, with a horrid 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, from 96 reviews.

Video: A moment caught on video before the screening with Chris Pine and Harry Styles where many believed that Styles spat on Pine, which both sides have denied

Don't Worry Darling follows a young couple Alice and Jack (Pugh and Styles) who move into a mysterious corporate-run town run by Jack's new boss (Chris Pine).

Their idyllic lives start to crumble when Alice starts digging deeper into this town and her husband's company.

The film also stars Wilde herself, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Timothy Simons, Douglas Smith and Dita Von Teese.

Company: Their idyllic lives start to crumble when Alice starts digging deeper into this town and her husband's company

Still, even if it does fall short of even Warner Bros.' modest projections, Don't Worry Darling is still expected to come out on top at the box office.

Last weekend's winner The Woman King, is expected to drop to roughly $11 million, following last weekend's $19.1 million debut.

Also returning to theaters in wide release is James Cameron's 2009 blockbuster Avatar, which is expected to pull in between $7 million and $10 million this weekend.

Box office: Still, even if it does fall short of even Warner Bros.' modest projections, Don't Worry Darling is still expected to come out on top at the box office

