Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s loss at Cal
Arizona’s first Pac-12 game of the 2022 season did not end well, with the Wildcats getting outscored 28-7 in the second half en route to a 49-31 loss at Cal. Our full recap can be found here. Below is what coach Jedd Fisch said afterward:. On Cal: “I thought...
allsportstucson.com
Marana remains unbeaten after outlasting determined Dorados
— CDO (2-1) made the trip from Oro Valley to Marana (3-0) without six of its starters, who did not play because of undisclosed disciplinary reasons, and the Dorados held up the best they could before succumbing 40-37 on Friday night. “A lot of what happened this week was super...
allsportstucson.com
Walden Grove puts together complete game in 34-6 romp past Pueblo
Walden Grove — fueled by a dominant defense and a balanced attack on offense —defeated Pueblo 34-6 on Friday night. The opening drives for both teams foreshadowed the outcome on homecoming night at Walden Grove High School. Pueblo opened the game stalling out around midfield, with Walden Grove’s...
azbigmedia.com
Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?
Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a motorcycle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that two people were injured in the crash [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KGUN 9
First weekend of fall begins with monsoon chances
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms across Southern Arizona, mostly south and east of Tucson. We're expecting our monsoon activity to quiet down later this evening and into the overnight hours. Lows tonight in the 60s to low 70s. Saturday we can expect another round...
kiowacountypress.net
Nonprofit group builds tiny homes to shelter Arizona youths
For more than three years, 23-year-old Baneen Albotaify bounced from one friend's house to another, sleeping on couches or in laundry rooms while working on her college degree. The stress was high, but she couldn't afford a place of her own. "I was really depressed. I was always in survival...
Aviation job demand thrives in Southern Arizona
According to Pima Community College’s Aviation Program, nearly 800,000 new airline maintenance technicians will be needed in the next 20 years
KTAR.com
Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
KOLD-TV
Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
roadtirement.com
Mission San Xavier del Bac, the White Dove of the Desert
About 10 miles south of Tucson, Arizona you will find the “White Dove of the Desert” also known as the Mission San Xavier del Bac. This magnificent Spanish mission was completed in 1797. The first Spanish missionary, Father Eusebio Kino, arrived at the site in 1692. Throughout the years the location has been part of New Spain, Mexico, and finally a part of the U.S. after the Gadsen Purchase of 1854.
southernarizonaguide.com
Sky Islands & Mountain Peaks in Southern Arizona
What’s in a name? Ever wondered where the names of the familiar mountain peaks around Tucson and Southern Arizona come from? These peaks are all part of the “Sky Islands”, called this because of its basin and range geology, rising high above the basins like, well, you guessed it, sky islands. These mountain ranges are, for the most part, Coronado National Forest. They are popular hiking destinations, some of them quite difficult and others just a jaunt.
Future Latin American leaders using Tucson as their training ground
The University of Arizona is empowering young women from across Latin America by bringing them to Tucson.
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Tucson officer stops carjacking suspect
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: 3 hours ago. StretchLab opened its first studio in...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two detained close to scene near River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
KOLD-TV
Man hit by vehicle on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s south side late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the man was struck near the intersection of West 22nd Street and South 10th Avenue. The driver that hit the man remained at the scene, according to TPD.
thisistucson.com
5 places to find Greek food in Tucson
The sights, smells and spanakopita associated with the annual Tucson Greek Festival will not be present along East Fort Lowell Road this year. The property owned by St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, home to the Greek Festival for more than 45 years, was auctioned off in August. A new church...
