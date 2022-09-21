Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Related
Yardbarker
Raiders News: Star slot receiver Hunter Renfrow is out for the Titans’ matchup
The news broke earlier that Hunter Renfrow was going to be out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. As Raider Nation recalls, Renfrow was on the receiving end of a big hit from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons that resulted in a costly fumble. It was a tough start for Renfrow this season, coughing up the ball in back-to-back weeks. Regardless, Renfrow’s value and impact for the Raiders can’t be understated. His injury highlights the story of both teams, the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans, and the unusually high number of injuries they’re facing.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
The Colts talked up RB Nyheim Hines for most of the offseason as someone they needed to get the ball to more in 2022. In Week 2, it seemed like a perfect game to feature Hines given Indianapolis was missing both starting WR Michael Pittman and second-rounder Alec Pierce. Instead, Hines played just 15 of the team’s 48 snaps. Colts HC Frank Reich said the low number of plays made it harder to get Hines in the game.
Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders final Week 3 injury report
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday. Ahead of the release of the injury report, the Titans ruled out four players, including left tackle Taylor Lewan, outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi and defensive back Ugo Amadi.
Yardbarker
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans: 3 Bold Predictions For Sunday
It’s tough to say that a game in Week 3 is a must-win. But what else would you call it at this point? The Las Vegas Raiders have dug themselves a deep hole. And in this daunting division, they must win this game to begin to dig themselves out. Everybody has seen the stats about making the playoffs after starting 0-2. It’s even worse at 0-3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raiders Derek Carr Turns Attention to the Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr turned his attention today to the Tennessee Titans, and the latest on the Silver and Black.
NBC Sports
Davante Adams: I’m going to do my best to make Derek Carr’s job as easy as possible
The Raiders acquired receiver Davante Adams in March to help make their offense more dynamic. In Week One, that worked out well. Adams had caught 10 passes on 17 targets for 141 yards with a touchdown. But in Week Two, Adams caught just two of his seven targets for 12...
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: John Simpson
We spoke with the Las Vegas Raiders John Simpson from the locker room looking ahead to this weekend's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
AOL Corp
These TV channels will show the Raiders and Titans NFL Week 3 game from Nashville
All of California will watch the Raiders and Titans game in NFL Week 3. So will other parts of the regions that get to see the game on TV from Nissan Stadium. Those states include Utah, Idaho, Colorado, New Mexico, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Wyoming. Kickoff between the Raiders and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
It’s Either Do or Die For Las Vegas in Week 3
Since 1970, only six out of 233 teams (2.6%) have made the playoffs after starting 0-3. This Sunday’s game is essentially an elimination game for the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. The state of Raider Nation is unsettled, and it’s time to focus on the legitimate concerns of the team heading into Week 3.
Broadcast map for Bears vs. Texans in Week 3
The Chicago Bears (1-1) will battle the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to rebound with a victory in Week 3. The Bears and Texans have two of the worst offenses in the NFL, as well as two of the worst run defenses. Following a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), this is the perfect opportunity for Chicago to get back on track.
Raiders working out ex-NFL tackles leader
After giving up 53 points in their first two games of the season, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to shore up their defense. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that the Raiders will be hosting free agent linebacker Blake Martinez for a visit this week. Schultz notes that Martinez previously played for Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the New York Giants.
Comments / 0