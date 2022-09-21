Read full article on original website
Tiger Women 2nd, Men 3rd at Crestview Invite
Wichita, Kan. (ccctigers.com) – The Central Christian College men’s and women’s golf teams were back on the links this week, down in Wichita, Kansas playing in the Crestview Fall Invitational hosted by the Friends University Falcons. The conditions were unseasonably hot, and windy, but the Tiger men...
Freshman Kuhn, Leads Bullpup Lady Golfers in Buhler Invitational Friday
HESSTON, Kan. – The McPherson High Girls Golfers finished 8th out of 15 teams Friday, finishing under 400 as a team, shooting 390, as they competed at Hesston Golf Course for the Buhler Invitational on Friday. “This was a big day for our team.” said Head Coach Treg, Fawl....
Newton High School Educator Named 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year
NEWTON, Kan. – “Overall, education is not something that can be put in a box, and it is not just a list of strategies for someone to implement,” said Brian Skinner, an interrelated special education English teacher at Newton High School, Newton Unified School District 373. “Education is being able to connect with each of your students on an individual level, being able to build them to a place where they can see a realistic and successful future, and teaching the skills that will support adult learning and living. It’s about impacting a life for the better.”
Essdack to Host Career Expo in Hutchinson, Nov. 1-2
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The 5th Annual Career Expo hosted by Essdack in Hutchinson is quickly approaching. The two-day career planning event will take place Nov. 1-2 on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Essdack’s Career Expo is free to attend for high school students wanting to explore post-secondary and career opportunities....
Carolyn ‘Susie’ Sue McFarland
Carolyn ‘Susie’ Sue McFarland, 77, passed away September 22, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born November 8, 1944, in Leesville, LA, to Zollie and Mary (Lane) Altes. Susie graduated from Fort Smith Northside High School, Fort Smith, AR. She was a member of the First...
Newton Fire/EMS Worked Major Apartment Fire Sunday, One Person Injured
NEWTON, Kan. – Newton Fire/EMS crews continue to monitor for hot spots after a fire gutted an apartment building at Fox Meadows on West 12th Street Sunday. The fire destroyed a fourplex building of 12 units Sunday afternoon. There is still no indication of the cause of the fire.
