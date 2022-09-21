NEWTON, Kan. – “Overall, education is not something that can be put in a box, and it is not just a list of strategies for someone to implement,” said Brian Skinner, an interrelated special education English teacher at Newton High School, Newton Unified School District 373. “Education is being able to connect with each of your students on an individual level, being able to build them to a place where they can see a realistic and successful future, and teaching the skills that will support adult learning and living. It’s about impacting a life for the better.”

