BREAKING NEWS: North Melbourne finally respond to Alastair Clarkson scandal and reveal huge change to his job with the team as a result of AFL's investigation

Alastair Clarkson is facing a delayed start to his new job with North Melbourne after the footy club finally responded to news of an AFL investigation into the premiership-winning coach.

Clarkson, 48, along with Brisbane coach Chris Fagan and former staffer Jason Burt, are the subject of allegations surrounding their handling of several Indigenous players and their families during their time at Hawthorn.

A report by ABC Sport claims that the review, commissioned by Hawthorn, contains allegations pertaining to Clarkson demanding that one player urge his partner to terminate their pregnancy and end their relationship.

And now North Melbourne have responded with a statement, confirming that Clarkson's start date with the club - previously scheduled for November 1 - has been pushed back.

'The North Melbourne Football Club is aware of serious historical allegations made against individuals who worked at the Hawthorn Football Club, including incoming North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson,' the statement read.

'The matters raised are now with the AFL's Integrity Unit and Alastair welcomes the opportunity to co-operate with any investigation relating to the claims.

'Alastair was due to commence work with North Melbourne on November 1 however he will delay the start of his tenure to allow time to fully participate in the investigation.

'Given the matters raised are confidential and the investigation is ongoing, the club will not provide any further comment at this time.'

