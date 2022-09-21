ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Putin calls up 300,000 extra troops in desperate bid to stop army’s collapse after Ukraine’s lightning counter attack

By Katie Davis
The US Sun
 3 days ago

VLADIMIR Putin is set to scramble 300,000 extra soldiers to the frontline as he today announced a partial mobilisation of Russian troops.

As the tyrant's calamitous war continues to falter with Moscow losing ground on the battlefield, the desperate despot has called up more conscripts to bolster efforts in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sPZse_0i54YTyf00
Putin addressed the nation for the first time since the start of the war Credit: Sky News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnp4r_0i54YTyf00
He ordered part mobilisation of troops as his war in Ukraine falters Credit: AP

The total number of reservists drafted in the partial mobilisation is 300,000, officials said.

In his first televised address since the start of the war, Putin said: "To protect our Motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity. To ensure safety of our people, and people at the liberated territories.

"I find it necessary to support the suggestion of the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff about declaring partial mobilisation in Russia."

In a desperate bid to stop his army collapsing amid Ukraine's lightning counterattack, Putin said he has signed a decree on the partial mobilisation, which is due to start on Wednesday,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gu0Uu_0i54YTyf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMNKq_0i54YTyf00

It is Russia's first such mobilisation since World War Two - signifying a major escalation of the war, now in its seventh month.

British defence minister Ben Wallace said a mobilisation of troops by Russia is an admission by Putin that "his invasion is failing".

He said: "(Putin) and his Defence Minister have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill equipped and badly led.

"No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah."

Russia has lost some $1 billion in military equipment during the blitz, which has seen tanks and ammunition abandoned by fleeing battalions as Ukraine recaptures swathes of land.

Dramatic footage has captured Russian troops surrendering en masse with reports of plummeting morale among the soldiers.

Putin added: "We are talking about partial mobilisation, that is, only citizens who are currently in the reserve will be subject to conscription, and above all, those who served in the armed forces have a certain military specialty and relevant experience."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that conscripts and students won't be mobilised, only those with relevant combat and service experience.

He said that 5,937 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine so far. Western estimates of Russian military losses stand at tens of thousands.

In his speech, Putin also warned the West that it is not a "bluff" that Russia would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory.

He also made a thinly-veiled threat to nuke the West and said he had "lots of weapons" he was prepared to use.

Putin accused the West of engaging in nuclear blackmail and noted statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading NATO states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia.

He added: "When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will use all the means at our disposal to defend Russia and our people, this is not a bluff.

"Russian citizens can be sure that the territorial integrity of our homeland, our independence and our freedom will be secured by all the means at our disposal.

"Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the winds may blow in their direction."

Putin also claimed Western countries are trying to “block” any independence and development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOTeT_0i54YTyf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZ3w7_0i54YTyf00
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu issued an order to call up 300,000 reservists Credit: AP

He added: “In order to force their will in brutal ways to other people.

"The aim of the West is still weaken and destroy, they are openly saying that.”

Kremlin sources have claimed Putin's doctors rushed to his side after he suffered "coughing fits" and "chest pains" just before his big speech.

Telegram channel General SVR, which claims to be run by Kremlin insiders, wrote that Vlad had fallen ill moments before his address.

The post claimed: "When the president came out and preparations for filming began, he began to cough frequently.

"Several attempts to start recording an appeal were frustrated due to coughing.

"After the fourth unsuccessful attempt to record an appeal, doctors were called to the president, to whom Putin also complained of chest pains.

"The doctors advised to postpone the shooting and leave with them for examination, which was done."

Putin's televised address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming "integral parts" of Russia.

The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following Ukrainian successes.

The referendums, which have been expected to take place since the first months of the war that began on February 24, will start Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Ukraine has accused Putin of "trying to shift the blame for starting an unprovoked war" and Russia's worsening economic situation onto the West.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters: "Russia's mobilisation was a predictable step that will prove extremely unpopular and underscores that the war is not going according to Moscow's plan."

Last night Putin mysteriously cancelled a speech last minute.

Kremlin insider Sergei Markov then announced on the Telegram social media platform just over two hours after Putin was due to speak that his address was "postponed until tomorrow".

The political insider said: "The longer President Putin's already announced speech is delayed, the more serious announcements it will contain."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28N9Vq_0i54YTyf00
It comes as Putin suffers humiliation in Ukraine with troops abandoning equipment Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GqRVT_0i54YTyf00

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive

Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Business Insider

Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says

A senior US defense official said Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat. The official said this is because Russian forces are performing "so poorly" in Ukraine right now. Western intelligence said previously that Moscow has been hamstrung by personnel issues. Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight...
Daily Mail

Putin's wrath unleashed: Terrifying moment 'Ukrainian power plant is destroyed by Russian missile' is caught on camera, showing devastating shockwave

A shocking new video is believed to show a massive explosion at a Ukrainian power plant after a Russian missile strike which plunged the region into darkness. The video shows the blast at Kharkiv's CHPP-5 power plant, which is followed by a devastating shockwave that ripples out in all directions, rattling the house the person filming is standing in.
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Newsweek

Ukraine's Counteroffensive Traps Russian Forces Against Dnipro River

Ukraine troops have allegedly trapped Russian forces against the Dnipro River amid their counteroffensive to take back occupied territory in the south, according to a Ukrainian official. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his "special military operation" on the Eastern European country on February 24, hoping he would see a fast...
The Independent

Kremlin says Russians back Vladimir Putin but warns of a ‘very thin line’ on criticism

The Russian people back President Putin, the Kremlin insisted on Tuesday, despite murmurings of discontent and criticism following Ukraine’s successful military counteroffensive in the past week.But officials warned there was a “very, very, thin line” that would be tolerated by Moscow when it comes to criticism of the Russian leader.“Russians support the president, and this is confirmed by the mood of the people... The people are consolidated around the decisions of the head of state,” said Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.“As for other points of view, critical points of view, as long as they remain within the law, this is...
Newsweek

Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'

Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
The Independent

Former US Ambassador to Russia says Putin won’t recover from Ukraine defeat

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul has said Russian president Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has met none of the “strategic objectives” it was meant to accomplish and will go down as a failure.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Mr McFaul said Mr Putin’s recent order to increase Russia’s armed forces by 137,000 new soldiers is most likely meant to help Moscow break the “stalemate” between Russian and Ukrainian forces in contested areas."Remember, six months ago, he said he was going to unite Ukrainians and Russians because Ukrainians are just Russians with accents. He failed...
