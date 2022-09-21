Coach Lane Kiffin said it best during his postgame press conference that being 4-0 is the best a team can accomplish at this point, regardless of how it got there. Now, the Rebels launch into an eight game onslaught of SEC play from now until Thanksgiving. There’s plenty of “hay in the barn” as it were though every win in October and November improves the bowl game destination for Ole Miss - four wins or more and things get a lot more interesting for fans.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO