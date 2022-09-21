Read full article on original website
Yes, it’s happening - Ole Miss will wear Realtree custom helmets vs. Kentucky
It’s been somewhat of a secret, but it’s also been hinted at enough times fans had to have known this was coming at some point - Realtree WAV3 custom helmets. Ole Miss and Realtree have partnered to bring the one of a kind helmet to the Vaught as the No. 14 Rebels play No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday at 11 a.m. Ole Miss football Twitter made the announcement first thing Monday morning.
Ole Miss soccer tops Auburn to stay perfect in SEC play
The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels are 3-0 in conference play for the first time in program history as it glided by Auburn 1-0 on Sunday. Marykate McGuire scored the decisive goal in the 57th minute with assists from Riley Friesen and Aubrey Mister. Ole Miss (9-0-2, 3-0 SEC) battled through the road trip to the Plains as Auburn (4-3-4, 0-3 SEC) outshot the Rebels, 12-10, and had more shots on goal, 5-4. This was the first win at Auburn for Ole Miss since 2018.
Now the real season begins for Ole Miss
Coach Lane Kiffin said it best during his postgame press conference that being 4-0 is the best a team can accomplish at this point, regardless of how it got there. Now, the Rebels launch into an eight game onslaught of SEC play from now until Thanksgiving. There’s plenty of “hay in the barn” as it were though every win in October and November improves the bowl game destination for Ole Miss - four wins or more and things get a lot more interesting for fans.
How to watch No. 16 Ole Miss vs. Tulsa: TV, streaming, kickoff time and OPEN THREAD
Ole Miss football is carrying an 11-game home win streak into today’s game against Tulsa - a program it has never defeated in three tries. Yep, that’s right, the Rebels are 0-3 against the Golden Hurricane who have the nation’s current leading passer with over 1,200 yards in its first three games.
Ole Miss climbs higher in latest AP poll as No. 7 Kentucky awaits
Georgia - No. 1. Oklahoma and Arkansas dropped 10 spots or more in the rankings making room for the Rebels to rise to No. 14. As of right now, Ole Miss is the second highest ranked team in the SEC Western Division after Alabama. Clearly, Saturday’s game between Kentucky and...
Rebels come from behind, hold on to win vs. Tulsa
There was a considerable part of me worrying this game would be closer than fans would want it to be, and well it happened as Ole Miss had to come from behind to beat Tulsa, 35-27 on Saturday. The Rebels seemed on cruise control early jumping out to a 7-0...
