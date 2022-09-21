Read full article on original website
Santa Ynez Valley steps up for seniors with 'Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza' | Judith Dale
The Santa Ynez Valley is recognized for stepping up to take care of its own. An example is the Cars & Cowboys Extravaganza event to be held Saturday, Oct. 1, to benefit Santa Ynez Valley Community Outreach's local Meals on Wheels program. Formerly known as the Buellton Senior Center, Santa...
'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park
A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
Marine layer ahead in the coming week, possible rain starting Oct. 4 | Central Coast Weather Report
An early season storm Sunday and Monday produced 2.8 inches of rain at Vandenberg Space Force Base and 1.46 inches at the Santa Maria Airport. However, weather stations farther east in the Solvang area only recorded about a tenth of an inch and just a few hundredths of an inch of precious precipitation in Santa Ynez.
Santa Ynez raising funds to honor former student-athlete Roberto Garcia Jr.
The Santa Ynez High School football players will "Go Pink" Sept. 30 in recognition of Cancer Awareness Month in a fundraiser for a local family. "Go Pink Night is a very meaningful tradition for our football family. As players, coaches and fans honor all the women and men who are fighting cancer, and we remember those special to us who have fought the battle and lost," said Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg. "We lost Carl Rio a few years ago, and it has hit us hard a few times within our own football family.
Solvang tasting room celebrates 10 years as The Good Life with anniversary celebration
The Good Life craft beer and wine cellar in Solvang is uncorking its tenth year in the community with an anniversary celebration slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, from 8 to 10 p.m. each evening. The celebration will feature two live music performances and gift...
Lompoc's Samanta Osorio voted Player of the Week
In her team's most important game to date at the time, Lompoc kicker Samanta Osorio put her foot to the football six times on point-after-touchdown kicks. She knocked the ball between the uprights every time, helping the Braves to a 42-37 win over Arroyo Grande Sept. 16 at Lompoc in the Mountain League opener for both teams.
