Santa Barbara, CA

'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park

A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Ynez raising funds to honor former student-athlete Roberto Garcia Jr.

The Santa Ynez High School football players will "Go Pink" Sept. 30 in recognition of Cancer Awareness Month in a fundraiser for a local family. "Go Pink Night is a very meaningful tradition for our football family. As players, coaches and fans honor all the women and men who are fighting cancer, and we remember those special to us who have fought the battle and lost," said Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg. "We lost Carl Rio a few years ago, and it has hit us hard a few times within our own football family.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Lompoc's Samanta Osorio voted Player of the Week

In her team's most important game to date at the time, Lompoc kicker Samanta Osorio put her foot to the football six times on point-after-touchdown kicks. She knocked the ball between the uprights every time, helping the Braves to a 42-37 win over Arroyo Grande Sept. 16 at Lompoc in the Mountain League opener for both teams.
LOMPOC, CA

