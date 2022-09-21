Lloyd Hoffman, age 82 of Hamilton went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, September 23, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Karal (Holleman), his children: Mark and Sandy Hoffman, Dan and Dawn Hoffman, Jon and Becky Hoffman, Kris, and Jon Henrickson, and Erin and Wayne Lazarock; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Michael and Megan Hoffman (Trevor and Ava), Kerri and Eric Hamilton, Rachel and Brandon Melvin, Lindsey and Hawkins Lewis, Grace and Garrett Hilbelink, Nick Hoffman, Sam Hoffman, Jason and Samantha Henrickson, Jessica and Eric Turley, Adam Lazarock, and Logan Lazarock; and his sister-in-law Marilyn and Orval Essink.

