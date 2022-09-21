Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenSaugatuck, MI
Related
927thevan.com
Florence Mae Freye
Florence Mae (Roelofs) Freye, age 88, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Freye in 2014; brother, James Roelofs; sister, Norma and Glenn Van Koevering; and parents, Nick and Gertrude Roelofs. She is survived by her siblings; Marcia Hoezee and friend...
927thevan.com
Frances Schreur
Frances Schreur, age 91 of Zeeland passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Junior; her son Arlyn and Marlene Schreur; her grandchildren: Jamie and Zachary Rozeboom, Ross Schreur, Brandon and Alyssa Schreur; her siblings: Harvey and Ruth Le Poire, Henry and Bonnie Le Poire, Marvin and Donna Le Poire, Wilma Matthews; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Gordon and Bea Schreur, Jay and Carolyn Schreur, and Juella Boerman.
927thevan.com
Robert A. Gort
Robert Gort, age 63, of Holland, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Rob was born and raised in Holland. He graduated from Holland Christian in 1977. After graduation, Rob moved to California where he spent most of his adult life. He had a knack for fixing things and a passion for the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He moved back to Holland three years ago to be closer to family.
927thevan.com
Lloyd Hoffman
Lloyd Hoffman, age 82 of Hamilton went home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, September 23, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Karal (Holleman), his children: Mark and Sandy Hoffman, Dan and Dawn Hoffman, Jon and Becky Hoffman, Kris, and Jon Henrickson, and Erin and Wayne Lazarock; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Michael and Megan Hoffman (Trevor and Ava), Kerri and Eric Hamilton, Rachel and Brandon Melvin, Lindsey and Hawkins Lewis, Grace and Garrett Hilbelink, Nick Hoffman, Sam Hoffman, Jason and Samantha Henrickson, Jessica and Eric Turley, Adam Lazarock, and Logan Lazarock; and his sister-in-law Marilyn and Orval Essink.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
927thevan.com
Motorist, Four Children Hurt in I-96 Rollover Crash
POLKTON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – A 41-year-old Muskegon man and his four youthful passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash along I-96 between Coopersville and Nunica on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched around 8:10...
927thevan.com
Several Hurt in M-121 Crash Near Jenison
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 23, 2022) – Several people were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Jenison on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Nicholas Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched around 7:45 PM to the intersection of Chicago Drive and Main Street. That was where an eastbound sedan, driven by a 27-year-old Hudsonville man, apparently tried to turn left and was hit by a westbound van, driven by a 44-year-old Hudsonville man.
927thevan.com
A Sidewalk Project and an Abuse of Power Petition Before Saugatuck Council Tonight
SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – Addressing a priority for 2022 is on the agenda for the Saugatuck City Council tonight. The panel is expected to approve an over 64 thousand-dollar contract with Kasterberg VerHage to connect the sidewalk from the Dewey property, where the Star of Saugatuck vessel is docked, to Willow Park. This would include removal, salvaging and reinstallation of brick pavers, removing a concrete retaining wall, installing a new concrete sidewalk and steps, grinding the curb head, putting down new turf, and other related work.
927thevan.com
Traffic Stop in Grand Haven Leads to Possible Bust of Stolen Lottery Ticket Ring
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 24, 2022) – An overnight traffic stop in Grand Haven may have meant the end of the line for an apparent lottery ticket theft ring that has plagued the Lakeshore. A number of lottery ticket thefts had been reported in both Ottawa and Muskegon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
927thevan.com
One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash
TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
927thevan.com
Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Receives Donation
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 26, 2022) – Allegan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Thor has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Thor’s vest was sponsored by Great Lakes Plumbing and The Devisser Five Star Real Estate Company and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by the Devisser’s”.
927thevan.com
Hope Ruins Opponent’s Homecoming; Lions & Bears in Action on Sunday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 24, 2022) – Chase Brown threw for two touchdowns and Ja’Kaurie Kirkland ran for two more as Hope ruined the University of Northestern Eagles’ homecoming in St. Paul on Saturday, 56-7. The Flying Dutchmen host the Adrian Bulldogs at Ray & Sue Smith Stadium next Saturday, with broadcast time at 2:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
927thevan.com
Westbound M-6 Closed for Brief While Due to Injury Crash
JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – Three persons were hurt in a two-vehicle crash just west of the Ottawa-Kent county line on Saturday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the Paul Henry Freeway (M-6) near the Kenowa Avenue overpass around 10:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 56-year-old Cedar Springs man, had stopped his vehicle. A westbound SUV, driven by a 17-year-old West Olive woman, then collided with the stopped automobile.
Comments / 0