Read full article on original website
Related
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 13-year-old boy gone nearly a week
DULUTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking the public for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Sean Ayling was last seen Wednesday, September 21 walking on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. The Duluth Police Department posted a notice about his disappearance Sunday night...
WXIA 11 Alive
North Georgia EMT arrested after allegedly using hidden camera to spy on, harass co-worker
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT in north Georgia was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera in the sleeping area of his station and using it to spy on and harass a co-worker. The company, Transcare Medical in Flowery Branch, said it was made...
Cops Rule Out Key Theories in Case of Georgia Mom Found Dead After Eerie Message
Georgia authorities do not believe Debbie Collier was kidnapped before she was found dead in a ravine earlier this month—despite the 59-year-old mother’s cryptic Venmo message to her daughter before the disappearance suggesting “they are not going to let me go.”“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to kidnapping or that this is a suicide,” the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday night statement.The revelation only fuels more questions about what happened to Collier after she was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband, Steve, and daughter. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DeKalb murder suspect arrested, accused of shooting man multiple times
DeKalb County deputies on Thursday arrested a suspect accused of killing a man four days ago, the sheriff’s office said....
CBS 46
Duluth police asking for tips to find 13-year-old autistic boy last seen Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Have you seen Sean Ayling? The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the 13-year-old boy with autism, who went missing Wednesday. According to police, Sean Joel Ayling was seen walking near 2635 Pleasant Hill Road at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Sean...
Family of man killed by Georgia deputies pens letter: ‘You did nothing wrong’
Rusty Lynn wishes that his uncle had given deputies in northeast Georgia another choice....
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
Police seek Snellville man accused of kidnapping, raping 15-year-old girl
Gwinnett County police are searching for a 30-year-old man wanted on multiple charges after he was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.
Missing Georgia mother’s body found burned after she sent daughter money, message
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A missing Georgia mother’s body was found in Habersham County burned and naked after she reportedly had sent her daughter money and left her a message saying, “they won’t let me go,” officials say. According to WSB-TV, Deborah Todd Collier, 59,...
WRDW-TV
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detective: Man linked to fatal shooting at QuikTrip through rental car, cellphone
Family and friends of Bradley Coleman packed a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday to get a look at one of the men accus...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
Comments / 0