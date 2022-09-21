ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Cops Rule Out Key Theories in Case of Georgia Mom Found Dead After Eerie Message

Georgia authorities do not believe Debbie Collier was kidnapped before she was found dead in a ravine earlier this month—despite the 59-year-old mother’s cryptic Venmo message to her daughter before the disappearance suggesting “they are not going to let me go.”“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to kidnapping or that this is a suicide,” the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday night statement.The revelation only fuels more questions about what happened to Collier after she was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband, Steve, and daughter. The...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Habersham County, GA
Habersham County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Clarkesville, GA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Serial Killers#Violent Crime#Fox News Digital#Chrysler#Georgia Route 15#K 9
CBS 46

Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy