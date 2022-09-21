ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

WMAZ

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ATLANTA, GA
daystech.org

Local man arrested for vandalizing VR businesses | Local News

A Douglasville man is suspected of damaging a number of companies in Villa Rica on Sunday night time, together with autos parked at one of many institutions. During the night time of Sept. 18, a suspect allegedly spray painted a number of Villa Rica companies with a “five-point star with a circle around it.”
VILLA RICA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire that gutted century-old business in Coweta County under investigation

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Fire marshals say the fire that gutted a Coweta County landmark on Wednesday evening started in the front of the historic building. Firefighter spent several hours battling the blaze at Heirloom Bakeshop and Market located along Georgia Highway 54 near Sharpsburg. Flames were seen shooting through the roof as crews poured water on the structure using ladder trucks.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
wtva.com

Teen in coma at burn center following Lee County house fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenage girl is being treated at the nation's largest burn center after being hurt in a house fire in the Palmetto area of Lee County. Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief Jeff Pearson says doctors put the 17-year-old into a coma as part of her treatment at JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
TUPELO, MS
