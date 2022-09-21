Read full article on original website
Robert Eugene Beam obituary 1950~2022
Mr. Robert Eugene Beam, 72, of Chambersburg, died late evening, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. He was the husband of Mrs. Lois Anne Diehl Beam, his wife of nearly 52 years. Born August 9, 1950, I Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Wallace William and...
Harold W Bricker obituary 1941~2022
Harold W Bricker, 81, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania entered into eternal rest on September 23, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on June 13, 1941, in St. Thomas, Pennsylvania to Martin and Flora (Wenger) Bricker. Harold graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1959. He worked at Sunnyway Foods...
Mindy L Hurley obituary 1972~2022
Mindy L Hurley, 50, of Carlisle, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022. She was born Saturday, September 23, 1972 in Carlisle, PA. Mindy was a daughter of Douglas C. McKillip and step-mother, Donna M. McKillip of Newville and Frances M. Norrell McKillip of Carlisle. Mindy worked for Cumberland County and...
Frances I Rice obituary 1950~2022
Frances I Rice, age 71, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Frederick, MD on October 30, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen Jewell Bell. Ms. Rice was a 1968 graduate of the Frederick High School....
Joanna F College obituary 1937~2022
Joanna F College, 84, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Quincy Village. She was born November 28, 1937 in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Willis Frey. She was a member of the Salem United Brethren Church in Chambersburg and worked at Wilson College for many...
David Zeek Sr. obituary 1959~2022
David Zeek Sr., 63, of Fayetteville, PA passed away in the York Hospital on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born March 30, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Donald William Zeek, Sr. and Kathryn (Helman) Deshong. He was employed at Knouse Foods, Chambersburg, PA retiring after...
Linda Jo Campbell obituary 1953~2022
Linda Jo Campbell, age 69, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her son’s home in Greencastle, PA surrounded by family and loved ones. Linda was born on July 13, 1953, in Hagerstown, MD, the youngest of four children and the daughter of the late Raymond E. Welch Sr. and Hazel L. Fogle Welch.
Jeremy J Dillon obituary 1981~2022
Jeremy J Dillon, 41, of York, PA died suddenly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1981 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Joseph S. Dillon and Kim M. (Sanders) Dick. Jeremy is survived by his two brothers, Brandon Dillon and wife (Sarah Dillon)...
Madeline L Baker obituary 1934~2022
Madeline L Baker, of Chambersburg, PA, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022. She was born on September 23, 1934 in Moon Township, PA. She is preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings. Surviving Madeline is her loving husband of 68 years, Clair K....
Richard N “Dick” Sprankle 1932~2022
Richard N “Dick” Sprankle, age 90, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at home on Thursday, September 22 2022. Born June 17, 1932, in Tyrone, PA he was the son of the late Curtin A. and Sarah M. Wyland Sprankle. A U.S. Army veteran, he served for 7 years...
Betty J Doyle obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Betty J Doyle (Daniels), 94, of McConnellsburg, PA passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in the Quincy Village, Waynesboro, PA. Born December 29, 1929, in Struthers, OH, she was the daughter of the late Ira R. and Edna (Reeder) Daniels. She and her husband of over 75 years, Mr....
Alice Martin Brumbaugh 1926~2022
Alice Martin Brumbaugh died on September 21, 2022, at Spiritrust Luther Ridge Nursing Center in Chambersburg, PA. Born May 25, 1926, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Neill Brumbaugh and Elisabeth Brendle Brumbaugh of Greencastle, PA. Ms. Brumbaugh retired as Associate Professor Emerita of Sociology,...
Michael Stanley Klinger obituary 1958~2022
Michael Stanley Klinger, 64, of Fannettsburg, PA, formerly of Chambersburg, passed away September 19, 2022. Born January 3, 1958 in Bellefonte, PA, he was a son of the late Charles William “Bill” and Rita A. (Worrick) Klinger. Mike was a concrete contractor. Surviving is a son, Michael Anthony...
Tiffany P Bollen obituary 1970~2022
Tiffany P Bollen, age 52 of Shippensburg, passed away September 20, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born January 23, 1970 to William Scott and Lynne (Rivers) McConnell. Tiffany was a clerk typist and worked at the Shippensburg Library. She is survived by her mother; son, Landon Bollen; daughter, Presley...
Scott Douglas Parson obituary 1957~2022
Scott Douglas Parson, 64, of Chambersburg, passed away the morning of Monday, September 19, 2022 at his brother’s home in Shippensburg while under hospice care surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 9, 1957 in Chambersburg, a son of Dorine (Diehl) Winward and Henry Parson. Scott...
Joan S Reed obituary 1932~2022
Joan S Reed, 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the Shook Home. She was born Saturday, September 24, 1932 in Blairs Mills, PA. Joan was the daughter of the late William W. and Helen E. Blair Shearer. Joan retired from Big Spring School District where she...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books
Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the event, which was good for second place. It was also the second-fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race (Abby Yourkavitch hit 17:54 in 2017), and she was also the second girl to break 18:00.
Nancy McCormick Reichenbach 1931~2022
Nancy McCormick Reichenbach, 91, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday morning, September 18, 2022 at the Chambers Pointe Memory Home. Born August 23, 1931 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late James Waldo and Anna Eleanor Miller McCormick. Nancy was a graduate of the former Chambersburg High School...
Arline R Backhus obituary 1937~2022
Arline R Backhus, 85 of Orrtanna, PA passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born April 15, 1937 in East Rutherford, NJ, she was the daughter of the late John & Carmella (Zila) Filippone. Arline was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Henry J....
Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman
Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
