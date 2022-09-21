Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Rails Against YouTube After Platform Age-Restricts Her New Music Video
Nicki Minaj fired off at YouTube on Monday afternoon after the platform age-restricted her “Likkle Miss Remix” music video with dancehall artist Skeng, alleging that the company is “in bed” with rival artists’ camps. “Imagine this. They restricted my fucking video but have things a million fucking times worse on their bogus fking platform,” Minaj wrote in an Instagram caption for a screenshot of a YouTube community guidelines violation notice. “This is what they do to keep you from winning while doing ads for other ppl and posting fake fking stats. Because the same ppl who run YouTube are in...
Nashville Singer Sues Khloé Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner & Maren Morris For Emotional Distress Over Goat Yoga
Talk about an angry goat! A Nashville singer, whose shtick is dressing in a goat head, has sued Khloé Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner, and Maren Morris for emotional distress after they participated in goat yoga, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.Country crooner Chezney McGoat filed four separate lawsuits in Cheatham County, Tennesee, on Friday, claiming he's disgusted at the A-listers for using defenseless goats as entertainment props. He wants $5,000 each from Khloé, Kevin, Sophie, and Maren, telling RadarOnline.com he's "giving a voice to the voiceless.""After seeing videos and photos of each of these high-profile individuals making light and promoting goat...
