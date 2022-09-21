Echo Park man to admit federal counts of child porn, attempt to traffic 2 children

An Echo Park man has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of using a social media messaging app to distribute child pornography and attempt to sex-traffic two children, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Francisco Anthony Dorame, 41, will plead guilty to charges of attempted sex trafficking of a child under 14 and of distribution of child pornography.

Prosecutors said Dorame, who was arrested Aug. 23, used the Kik Messenger app in an attempt to traffic two children, aged 7 and 9.

He allegedly made two payments totaling $100 to a person with access to the children, then requested photos of the victims while expressing a desire to “play with them right away,” prosecutors said. He also allegedly used the app to set up a meeting time and location.

Dorame — who used the online monikers “dadboss99” and “SEXYCONN” – – also used the app to distribute sexually explicit images of children between 4 and 6 years old, prosecutors said.

Once he enters his plea, Dorame will 15 years to life in federal prison.