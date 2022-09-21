Read full article on original website
Kentucky state senator, longtime public official resigns for seat
(The Center Square) – Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry, Jr., announced his sudden resignation Monday. The Morgantown Republican had been in the Senate since 2015, but his public service resume spanned nearly 50 years, dating back to being elected as mayor of Beaver Dam, a Western Kentucky town, in 1970.
Crime rates dropped in Connecticut in 2021
(The Center Square) – A new report on crime in Connecticut shows that violent and property crimes are down in the state. Connecticut’s annual crime statistic report for 2021 was released Monday. The report compiles data from law enforcement agencies in the state, Gov. Ned Lamont said. “This...
Early voting starts Thursday in Illinois, vote-by-mail ballots going out
(The Center Square) – Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Thursday in Illinois. That’s the same day local elections officials will be sending out vote-by-mail ballots voters requested. Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said initial early voting will happen at local county clerk’s...
Georgia fire departments receive $3.5M in federal grants
(The Center Square) — The federal government awarded more than $3.5 million in grants to Georgia fire departments in September. The money is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. The money goes to fire departments, state fire training academies and emergency medical service organizations.
State Police probes of officer misconduct complaints doubled from 2020 to 2021, report finds
BATON ROUGE, La. - The number of officer misconduct allegations investigated by Louisiana State Police more than doubled between 2020 and 2021, an informal report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor revealed. The document, which compared Louisiana State Police to law enforcement agencies in nine other Southern states, reported that the...
National Farm Safety and Health Week focuses on child safety
(The Center Square) – It’s National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois – the annual week when the Department of Agriculture reminds people to slow down and be vigilant about preventing farm accidents. Krista Lisser, public information officer for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said this...
AVUSD plans to equip schools with Naloxone to combat potential fentanyl ODs
APPLE VALLEY -- School districts have been stepping forward to bring awareness to some real forms of danger with the fentanyl crisis in California. Two weeks ago news reports showed a 15 year old who died of an overdose on the Bernstein Campus in Los Angeles Unified School District. The reports indicate the overdose was likely due to a pill laced with fentanyl.
School choice veto likely falls short following misrepresented signature count
(The Center Square) – Activists attempting to void the nation’s broadest school choice expansion appear to have filed far fewer signatures than they had told state officials. Save Our Schools Arizona announced Friday afternoon its submission of 141,714 signatures on 10,200 petition sheets to Secretary of State Katie...
83-year-old Right to Life of Michigan volunteer shot while canvassing
(The Center Square) – An octogenarian was shot in the shoulder while canvassing in Ionia County 50 days before the Nov. 8 election. Right to Life Michigan reported an 83-year-old volunteer from Lake Odessa was shot on Tuesday last week while going door-to-door to talk about Proposal 3, a Nov. 8 ballot question asking voters if they want to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution.
New Hampshire AG orders Democrats to pull back mailers
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has issued a ‘cease and desist' order to the state’s Democratic Party over political mailers, claiming they contain misleading information about voting by mail. In a letter to the Democratic Party's legal counsel, Attorney General John...
Early voting for November election begins in Virginia
(The Center Square) – With Congressional elections about a month and a half away, Virginians who want to cast their ballots early can begin doing so. Registered voters can cast their early ballots in person at the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections. Some jurisdictions also offer satellite locations for early voting in addition to offering them at the general registrar’s office.
Oregon looking for share of $1T in federally-doled public works money
Oregon has begun in earnest seeking federal grants from the $1 trillion public works spending plan that Congress approved and President Joe Biden signed last year. The 14 grant applications that lawmakers on the Emergency Board cleared on Friday, Sept. 23, range from $200,000 to $750 million. The total this...
Ohio economists split on progressiveness of EV fees
(The Center Square) – A group of Ohio economists disagree over moves by the state and the country as a whole toward electric vehicles and whether government investment in electric vehicle infrastructure is cost-effective. Nearly half of the 19 economists at Ohio colleges and universities surveyed by Scioto Analysis...
Incumbent Chris Pappas (D) and Karoline Leavitt (R) face off in NH-Districrt 1
Incumbent Chris Pappas (D) and Karoline Leavitt (R) are running for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District on Nov. 8. Pappas served on the New Hampshire Executive Council and in the state House of Representatives before Congress. He emphasizes his experience owning a restaurant. Pappas says his record includes working for affordable healthcare for New Hampshirites and combating the opioid crisis. Pappas called Leavitt “the most extreme, out-of-step nominee” the district has seen and has criticized Leavitt’s support for the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Gov. Edwards to visit Shreveport Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay a visit to Shreveport on Monday. He'll tour Pratt Industries' state-of-the-art paper mill and celebrate the company's recent milestone of reaching $250 million of investment in the state of Louisiana. Pratt is America's 5th largest corrugated packaging company and the world's...
Maine's life science sector outpaces nation in job growth
(The Center Square) – Maine’s budding life sciences sector has outpaced the U.S. and Northeast region in job growth over the past several years, according to a new industry report. The report by the Bioscience Association of Maine said the $2.2 billion sector employed at least 9,540 people...
California to crack down on catalytic converter theft
(The Center Square) – Purchasing a catalytic convertor from anyone other than a licensed auto dismantler or dealer is illegal under a new California law that aims to crack down on theft. Theft of catalytic converters – devices that are part of vehicle exhaust systems that reduce pollution-causing emissions...
Ohio new business startups break downward trend
(The Center Square) – Ohio new business startups broke a downward trend in August, but not enough to return to levels from a year ago. The state registered 15,815 new business filings in August, slightly higher than July, which represented a six-month low and four consecutive month of declines, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced.
DeSantis urges all Floridians to prepare for Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — South Florida remains out of the current tracks for a direct hit from Tropical Storm Ian, but all Floridians should prepare for a major storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, and then grow into the...
Winning ticket for CA$H 5 lottery jackpot sold in Northwest Indiana
VALPARAISO — Another winning lottery ticket worth six-figures to the person holding it has been sold in Northwest Indiana. The Hoosier Lottery announced a winning CA$H 5 ticket for an estimated top prize of $110,000 was purchased for Friday's drawing at Luke #202, 151 E. U.S. 6, Valparaiso. The...
