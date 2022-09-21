Read full article on original website
Illinois groups debate more gun laws as answer to gun violence
(The Center Square) – The debate around gun laws in Illinois continues. During a recent Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force hearing on addressing gun violence, Christian Heyne with The Brady Campaign praised the state’s Firearm Owner Identification card law. “The license to purchase, the...
WV governor speaks against Amendment 2 machinery tax cut
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spoke against a proposed tax cut for certain business items and argued lawmakers should instead focus on ending the state income tax in a news conference late Monday afternoon. “It’s a big time mistake … that you’ll absolutely regret forevermore,”...
See the former jobs of the governor of Missouri
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Missouri using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
These 10 Virginia donors gave over $21.3 million
In Virginia politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $54.2 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $21.3 million, or 39 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Virginia state-level candidates...
Georgia taxpayers could foot a $400K bill for new election equipment in Coffee County
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers could be on the hook for $400,000 worth of new election equipment for Coffee County after individuals illegally accessed voting equipment. The state is sending the county 100 ballot marking devices, 100 printers, 21 poll pads, 10 precinct scanners, and new flashcards and...
Lawmaker's plan would reduce Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down
(The Center Square) – Illinois residents pay the second-highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker says he has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment each year, and add a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure that as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
Crime rates dropped in Connecticut in 2021
(The Center Square) – A new report on crime in Connecticut shows that violent and property crimes are down in the state. Connecticut’s annual crime statistic report for 2021 was released Monday. The report compiles data from law enforcement agencies in the state, Gov. Ned Lamont said. “This...
Wilton Simpson raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Florida
Florida Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $17.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Wilton Simpson has raised more than any other Republican. Simpson is the representative for Florida State Senate District 10 and is running for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer...
Newsom vetoes full-day kindergarten option, citing cost concerns
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill to eventually require public and charter schools to offer a full-day kindergarten class, raising concerns about the expense as state revenues come in lower than expected. The governor vetoed Assembly Bill 1973 on Sunday, a measure requiring elementary...
See the former jobs of the governor of Nevada
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Nevada using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New Hampshire AG orders Democrats to pull back mailers
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has issued a ‘cease and desist' order to the state’s Democratic Party over political mailers, claiming they contain misleading information about voting by mail. In a letter to the Democratic Party's legal counsel, Attorney General John...
Governor, local leaders celebrate law that restricts public access to line-of-duty police-death recordings
Local and state leaders gathered at the Tulsa Police Memorial on Monday to celebrate the ceremonial signing of a bill spurred by the 2020 line-of-duty death of Sgt. Craig Johnson. Senate Bill 968, introduced by Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, and House-sponsored by Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, alters the Oklahoma...
Ohio economists split on progressiveness of EV fees
(The Center Square) – A group of Ohio economists disagree over moves by the state and the country as a whole toward electric vehicles and whether government investment in electric vehicle infrastructure is cost-effective. Nearly half of the 19 economists at Ohio colleges and universities surveyed by Scioto Analysis...
Incumbent Chris Pappas (D) and Karoline Leavitt (R) face off in NH-Districrt 1
Incumbent Chris Pappas (D) and Karoline Leavitt (R) are running for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District on Nov. 8. Pappas served on the New Hampshire Executive Council and in the state House of Representatives before Congress. He emphasizes his experience owning a restaurant. Pappas says his record includes working for affordable healthcare for New Hampshirites and combating the opioid crisis. Pappas called Leavitt “the most extreme, out-of-step nominee” the district has seen and has criticized Leavitt’s support for the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Expanded Medicaid leaves fewer Nebraskans without health coverage
The two years since Nebraska expanded Medicaid to cover more low-income people have changed life in the state. Emerging data shows that the number of state residents without health coverage has plunged, hospitals are feeling less stress on their bottom lines and fewer people are filing for bankruptcy. Sen. Adam...
See the former jobs of the governor of New Hampshire
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in New Hampshire using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Paul Gazelka raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Minnesota
Minnesota Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $3.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Paul Gazelka has raised more than any other Republican. Gazelka is the representative for Minnesota State Senate District 9 and is running for Governor of Minnesota in 2022. Gazelka...
Governor visits Port business; hints at new announcement coming soon
SHREVEPORT, La - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was at the Port of Caddo-Bossier Monday talking about a major investment in the area. He spent time touring Pratt Industries, an Australian-based company that produces 100% recycled paper and packaging in Shreveport. The visit from the governor and Anthony Pratt, the...
These 10 Texas donors gave over $36.8 million
In Texas politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $597.5 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $36.8 million, or 6 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Texas state-level candidates...
Virginia partners with National Child ID Program
(The Center Square) – Virginia is joining a partnership with the National Child ID Program, which is meant to enhance safety for children by providing them with ID kits, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. The attorney general’s office teamed with former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer to announce...
