A chance to play behind an elite offensive line, Bo Nix is putting up career numbers
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix is on pace to establish career-highs in multiple categories in his first season with the Oregon Ducks, and his consistent play has helped the Duck offense become the most explosive offense the program has seen since 2015. How did the first-year Duck turn an inconsistent career into having one of the better starts to the year in the Pac-12?
Oregon State Football Depth Chart for the Utah Utes
The Oregon State Beavers hit the road once again, this week to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Utes in Rice-Eccles Stadium. Here is a look who the Beavers expect to have ready for Saturday's game per the official two deep depth chart released by Oregon State. NOT A...
Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's press conference ahead of Oregon State at No. 12 Utah
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith held his fifth weekly press conference of the 2022 season inside the Valley Football Center media room Monday afternoon, fielding questions regarding the Beavers’ loss to USC and upcoming game at Utah. BeaverBlitz was on hand to pose questions and take in...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's epic comeback win at Washington State
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives his instant reactions to Oregon's thrilling and epic 44-41 come-from-behind victory over Washington State in Pullman, Wa. The Ducks scored 29 fourth-quarter points after scoring just 15 points in the first three quarters. The Ducks scored 21 points in the final six minutes of the game to win.
Oregon State WR commit Zachary Card takes official visit to Corvallis
Pittsburg (Calif.) receiver Zachary Card talked about his official visit to Oregon State over the weekend...
Coach Harvey Hyde says USC's 17-14 victory against Oregon State was a "character" game
This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 17-14 victory over Oregon State in a hostile Corvallis environment. This was the first true road test for Lincoln Riley and the Trojans and while it wasn't pretty, it was a hard-fought victory that Coach Hyde calls a "character" win for this football program. The guys talk about what the defense was able to do including four more forced turnovers, why Coach Hyde thinks quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense struggled and what he means by this being a "character" victory.
Oregon's go-ahead touchdown pass result of unspoken audible
The last five minutes of No. 15 Oregon's win over Washington State were as chaotic as they can be for college football. The first of two peaks, the other being Mase Funa's pick-six, was not by design. Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown to Troy Franklin to put the Ducks...
Kyle Smith says Dishon Jackson's absence will change way WSU plays
PULLMAN -- The big news Monday for Washington State was that center Dishon Jackson would be out indefinitely with an undisclosed medical issue, something head man Kyle Smith addressed in his Monday press conference. Smith said he couldn't speak to the details but he did say the center's absence would change the way WSU plays.
Rapid Recap: No. 7 USC beats Oregon State 17-14 behind heroic Trojan defense
On a night when its vaunted offense was missing in action, USC’s defense proved it’s more than just along for the ride as their best performance of the season carried the still undefeated No. 7 Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) to a 17-14 win on Saturday night in Corvallis. Quarterback Caleb Williams was lost nearly from start to finish on his way to a 16-36 passing performance but he found Jordan Addison for game-winning 21-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left in the game. USC’s fourth and final interception of Beaver quarterback Chase Nolan by Max Williams clinched the win for the Trojans.
Trojan defense rewrites script at Oregon State, keeps USC undefeated
We thought we had this USC team pegged through three games that played very much according to script. But deep in the rabid crucible of Reser Stadium, the Trojan defense taught everyone a big, big lesson. It was Alex Grinch's side of the ball that won the game, full stop. USC’s defense, left out to dry repeatedly from an offense that seemed utterly lost for long stretches under Caleb Williams’ direction, came up with stop after stop on the way to a thrilling 17-14 win over a game and very physical Oregon State offense.
Defense shines, but turnovers cost Oregon State in failed upset bid against No. 7 USC
Every so often, a highly-ranked USC football team makes the trip north to Corvallis, and upset-minded Oregon State bursts onto the national scene. The hype was once again in full force ahead of Saturday night’s matchup between the Beavers and No. 7 Trojans at Reser Stadium, but unlike in the program-defining wins of 2006 and 2008, Oregon State came up just short of shocking the college football world.
Lincoln Riley 'more proud' of USC comeback win over Oregon State than Trojans' first three victories
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans passed their stiffest test of the young season Saturday night, earning a thrilling 17-14 road win over Oregon State. Caleb Williams delivered the game-winning touchdown pass -- a 21-yard strike to Jordan Addison -- with 1:13 remaining, capping an 11-play, 84-yard drive that answered Oregon State's go-ahead score minutes earlier. After the game, Riley told reporters he was more proud of this win than either of the previous three.
Lanning will look for further explanation on penalties
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses Oregon's self-inflicted mistakes they made that proved to be costly against Washington State.
