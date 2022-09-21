Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
SMITE Trailer
Become Godlike in SMITE, the free-to-play action MOBA featuring legendary mythological icons. Wield Thor’s hammer, turn your foes to stone as Medusa, or flex your divine power as one of 100+ playable Gods. No matter your skill level, SMITE has something for you!
IGN
Part of His World
Part of His World is a short quest for Prince Eric, in which you help him craft a Nautilus Pendant that will enable Ariel to walk on land!. The page below breaks down the steps to complete the Part of His World quest. Part of His World Walkthrough. Speak to...
IGN
Return to Monkey Island Walkthrough - Part 1 A Friendly Place (3/3)
In this Return to Monkey Island walkthrough we finish Part 1 A Friendly Place on hard mode. This video is the third of three videos covering Part 1. For more tips and Walkthoughs check out our written guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/return-to-monkey-island.
IGN
Feats and Achievements List
Shovel Knight Dig features 50 Achievements, known as Feats, for you to complete as you dig your way toward a final brawl with the sticky-fingered villain, Drill Knight. Feats are entirely optional and you'll likely find yourself completing some Feats organically while others are incredibly specific goals that'll ask you to employ new and creative techniques to earn the achievement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
How to Play the Halo Games in Chronological Order
Xbox’s flagship shooter is an intergalactic sci-fi saga with narrative foundations that date back billions of years. Despite that far-reaching history, the actual Halo games largely take place within a single decade during the tail end and aftermath of the Human-Covenant War. The mainline Halo games present a sequential...
IGN
Beacon Pines Is a Narrative Adventure Where Everything Can Change With a Single Word
In Beacon Pines, the story and decisions made are mapped out on a tree, showing branching paths from single moments that changed the course of the story. For developer Matt Meyer, that was true in real life, too. His path to developing Beacon Pines began with a single, simple, consequential decision made years ago, almost on a whim.
IGN
A "Neighborly" Disagreement
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about A "Neighborly" Disagreement Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters,...
IGN
Paladins Trailer
Welcome to Paladins, the free-to-play fantasy team-based shooter sensation! Join over 50 million players to become a legendary Champion of the Realm, customizing your core set of abilities to play exactly how you want to play.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Valorant PBE Patch Notes 5.07
Valorant continues to receive updates and balance changes, and the latest has come in the form of Valorant Patch 5.07. The breakdown below has all you need to know about the buffs and nerfs that are coming along with it. If you wish to read them yourself, the patch notes from the PBE can be found here.
IGN
Optic Gaming Wins Big At Halo Championship Series Orlando - IGN Compete Fix
Optic Gaming wins the championship at HCS this past weekend. The team beat Cloud9 250-230 in the final match. Their next stop is the Halo World Championship in Seattle this October. NAVI's S1mple had some choice words for the ESL Pro League after finding substandard conditions in the teams' hotel....
IGN
Of Ballads and Brews Version 3.1 Event
Of Ballads and Brews is a Genshin Impact 3.1 event that will bring us back to the first region we encountered, Mondstadt. This time, it's an event that revolves around making a new wine and inviting the Anemo Archon to drink with them, based on the folklore the event is based on. This event will also be related to Razor's origin.
IGN
Sandevistan Locations and Best Sandevistans
The Sandevistan is the cyberware that David Martinezuses uses in the Netflix anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners. But it's also a usable item in-game that players can use in Cyberpunk 2077. This IGN guide will detail everything you need to know about obtaining a Sandevistan with information on their locations, stats, and more.
IGN
Candace Build Guide - Best Talents, Weapons, Artifacts, Constellations, and Teams
Looking for a Genshin Impact Candace build guide? In 3.1 Candace will debut with one of the premier 5-star characters, Cyno, making them the first polearm-wielding characters in their respective elements. This page will serve as a guide for building Candace, from weapons, artifacts, talent-investment, team compositions, and more! With her Hydro infusion and Normal Attack buff on her Elemental Burst, Candace can support DPS units that care about Hydro-based reactions, as well as make other Hydro damage-focused characters even more intimidating.
IGN
Dani's Story
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about Dani’s Story Hidden Histories , including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
IGN
Dead Lovers Tell No Tales
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about Dead Lovers Tell No Tales Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of...
IGN
Lethal Equipment
Below is a complete list of all nine pieces of Lethal Equipment that are available to use and unlock. Equipment Name Level Unlocked Equipment Description. Frag Grenade--- Cookable fragmentation grenade. Proximity Mine--- Proximity-triggered explosive that launches in the air, and deals heavy damage to the surrounding area. Thermite--- Explosive incendiary...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Wiki Guide
The Perks system has received an overhaul in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and now works differently from what you have come to expect from the franchise, as Perks are now selected and built around Perk Packages. These packages are built into your multiplayer loadout and include two Basic Perks, one Bonus Perk, and one Ultimate Perk.
IGN
Immortality Wiki Guide
IGN’s Immortality wiki features a full Walkthrough, tips and tricks, secret clips and how to unlock them, and much more. Get to know more about the hidden secrets buried within the full-motion movie game by Sam Barlow.
IGN
Terra Invicta - Official Launch Trailer
Get a look at grand strategy game, Terra Invicta, in its Early Access launch trailer. An alien invasion has fractured humanity into seven factions, each with a unique vision for the future. Players will need to lead their chosen faction to take control of Earth’s nations, expand across the Solar System, and battle enemy fleets in tactical combat. Terra Invicta is available now in Early Access on Steam and GOG.com.
IGN
Final Fantasy XIV Beginner's Guide - Key Info for New Players
It’s been more than a decade since Final Fantasy XIV originally launched, and nearly ten years since the realm was reborn into the massively popular MMO it is today. Whether you’re a longtime Final Fantasy fan or just interested in giving the Critically Acclaimed MMORPG a try, you’ll discover that it’s vastly different from both other MMOs and even other Final Fantasy games. To that end, we’ve created a Beginner’s Guide to introduce any aspiring Warriors of Light to everything Eorzea has to offer.
Comments / 0