ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels seeing maturity from Johnathan Abram

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGkxI_0i54NHJI00

This offseason Johnathan Abram learned along with his fellow Raiders 2019 first round picks that the team would not be picking up their fifth-year options. Thus making this the final year on his rookie deal.

Not having his deal picked up was a surprise to no one. He hasn’t lived up to the hype he had coming out of college. Hype that only got a boost from Hard Knocks coming to Raiders camp when he was a rookie.

Abram came out the gates like he was fired out of a cannon, but hit a wall in his first game as a pro, injuring his shoulder, and missed nearly his entire rookie season as a result.

Then when he returned his second season, he was undisciplined and thus would give up a lot of big plays. As a result, his reputation was set as talking a lot, and playing hard, but not smart.

Since then he has been quietly changing that perception. His new head coach has noticed a different player than Abram once was.

“I think John has always been a guy who’s willing to hit anything that moves,” Josh McDaniels said Tuesday of Abram. “I think what John’s learning how to do is take his aggression and also learn how to play under control so that there’s less missed tackles or a less overrun here or there. Which is a sign of a guy who’s maturing. So, [we’re] asking him to do a lot of things, he’s answering the bell and I love the way he practices and competes and looking forward to that continuing.”

Abram’s discipline is showing up on the field.

Last Sunday against the Cardinals, he made several plays including a pass breakup in the end zone on first and goal from the three on the Cardinals’ final drive of regulation. He also came on a blitz on third down on the Cards’ first possession of the third quarter to force a three-and-out.

What he showed on those two plays was the smarts to disguise and execute a blitz and coverage abilities at crucial moments.

The previous week against the Chargers, he led the team with 12 tackles (nine solo) and helped give the Raiders a chance to come back from a 17-3 halftime deficit by holding the Chargers to one score in the second half.

He attributed that completely to the mental side of the game.

“Spending time going through the playbook, going through the call sheets before the game,” Abram said of his play in the season opener. “Making sure I’m on my cues and crossing all my T’s and dotting all my I’s as far as what they do an how it can hurt us. Just preparing.”

To be clear, Abram has not been perfect by any stretch. It’s way too early to say Johnathan Abram has been a bright spot on this Raiders team. But for him and his development — especially in what is now a contract year for him — as well as his place on this defense, he’s shown up well for himself.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peyton Manning explains why he won't become a coach in the NFL

Peyton Manning clearly has a brilliant football mind, leading some fans to call for him to become a coach in the NFL. Manning has been involved in coaching in recent years, just not at a high level. The two-time Super Bowl champion coaches his son’s flag football team, and he coaches at the Manning Passing Academy each summer in Louisiana. Now he’s also coaching his son’s sixth-grade team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Chargers#Cardinals#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders become NFL's lone winless team

Well, this isn’t a story I thought I would be writing before the season. The Raiders are 0-3. And now they are the *only* team in the NFL without a win. Coming into this weekend, there were six teams without a win — the Panthers, Colts, Bengals, Titans, Raiders, and Falcons.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything to know from Chargers' 38-10 loss to Jaguars

The Chargers were dominated by the Jaguars in Week 3, 38-10. To recap the game, here is everything to know. Justin Herbert toughened it out and decided to play through his fractured rib cartilage. But ultimately, it did not make much of a difference. Herbert still had his weekly jaw-dropping throw, but his injury affected the accuracy of his throws, as a handful were behind receivers. He finished with a measly 55 completion percentage, nine of his passes were deflected and he threw an interception that was tipped out of the hands of Sony Michel.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars open as touchdown underdogs vs. Eagles in Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers by 52 combined points in the last two weeks, but oddsmakers still aren’t convinced. The Tipico Sportsbook is listing the Philadelphia Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite at home against the Jaguars in Week 4. That’s actually relatively generous, as FanDuel and DraftKings both list the Jaguars as a full 7-point underdog.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 takeaways from Rams' 20-12 win over Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams improved to 2-1 on the season following their win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. With the win, the Rams are now in first place in the NFC West, though the San Francisco 49ers can match them at 2-1 with a win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

154K+
Followers
203K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy