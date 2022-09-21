Read full article on original website
What was the attendance for Syracuse’s win vs. Virginia? Not as much as you’d think for an unbeaten team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite Syracuse football still being undefeated heading into Friday night’s ACC matchup with Virginia, it was the lowest attended home game for SU so far this season. There was an announced crowd of 34,590 people inside the JMA Wireless Dome when Syracuse beat UVA, 22-20,...
Where to Watch: Virginia vs. Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The undefeated Syracuse Orange football team will host ACC foe Virginia Cavaliers Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. If you would like to watch the game it will be shown on ESPN. Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York: You […]
cuse.com
Borzymowski Resets Career High, ‘Cuse Falls at Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 11th-ranked Syracuse field hockey team lost by a 3-0 count on the road at No. 10 Virginia Friday afternoon. Orange goalkeeper Brooke Borzymowski who made a dozen saves at Turf Field. Syracuse (7-2, 1-1 ACC) was backed by Borzymowski's career-best 12 saves, while the defense...
Augusta Free Press
UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously
Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
cuse.com
Cuse Goes to 4-0 With Last Minute Win
For the first time since 2018 and just the seventh time since WWII, Syracuse football is 4-0. Behind a career-night fromAndre Szmyt and his 5-for-5 field goal chances, including the game-winner from 31 yards with just 74 seconds left on the clock, Syracuse out-lasted visiting Virginia 22-20 in a white-knuckle finish while improving to 2-0 in the ACC. The win moves the Orange to 2-0 in league play for the first time since joining the conference.
cuse.com
Orange Remain Undefeated In ACC Play With Victory Over Duke
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse Volleyball took down conference foe Duke in four sets on Friday afternoon inside the Women's Building on the Campus of Syracuse University. The final score was 3-1, in favor of the Orange. Duke (9-3,0-1 ACC) captured its first and only set of the day (18-25) before...
After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard
Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
cuse.com
No. 11 Field Hockey Home and Away This Weekend
No. 11 Syracuse at No. 10 Virginia: Friday | Sept. 23 | 4 p.m. | Charlottesville, Va. | Turf Field. No. 11 Syracuse vs. Dartmouth: Sunday | Sept. 25 | 1 p.m. | Syracuse, N.Y. | J.S. Coyne Stadium. Watch Live - Friday: ACC Network Extra. Live Stats - Friday:...
cuse.com
Syracuse to Kick off Smith Era at #6 Colgate
Game Details: Saturday, September 24 (4 pm) Hamilton, N.Y. Syracuse head coach Britni Smith will guide the Orange in her first game as the Syracuse head coach on Saturday, September 24th at #6 Colgate (4 pm, ESPN+) in the Class of 1965 Arena. The defending College Hockey America champions have 17 returning letterwinners and eight newcomers on the roster.
cuse.com
Orange Encounter With #3 Tar Heels On Thursday Night
Game Details: Thursday, September 22, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Syracuse (7-2-0, 0-1-0) squares off with the nation's third-ranked team for the second game in a row when the Orange host #3 North Carolina (7-2-0, 0-1-0) on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:00 p.m. The Syracuse-North Carolina Series:. North Carolina has won...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police prepare for crowds, parties, ahead of the SU Football game
SU football is off to their best start in years with a chance of moving to 4-0 on the season when they face Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome this Friday. With higher fan turnouts expected in the upcoming home games, Dome security, and security on the hill, are becoming increasingly important.
spectrumlocalnews.com
How Syracuse football adopted a 'mob' mentality
It’s all about the mindset for the Orange. “You guys hear me say 'mob' every day, right?" Syracuse defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu said. "I think that’s just something that we embody every day. But it starts in practice, which is what I see on game day, how we are in practice, and it’s probably even crazier in practice.”
cuse.com
McNamara Honored By Coaches vs. Cancer
Gerry McNamara, one of the most popular figures in Syracuse men's basketball history, was honored with the Coaches vs. Cancer Inspiration Award on Sept. 20 at the Albany Capital Center. McNamara has been an active participant in Coaches vs. Cancer events dating back to his time as an undergraduate at...
Syracuse wants Greens fined for missing deadline to sell nightmare buildings
Syracuse, N.Y. --The real-estate company founded by Troy and Tim Green failed to meet a June 15 deadline to sell off all its rental properties in the city of Syracuse, officials say. In a sign that officials are getting frustrated with a landlord whose buildings have been marred by a...
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Syracuse compliance director assesses comfort level with NIL collectives and Adam Weitsman
Syracuse, N.Y. – In the past few weeks, two separate collectives and Adam Weitsman have made public their intention to support athletes hoping to monetize their names, images and likenesses (NIL). The 315 Foundation and Athletes Who Care operate independently of Syracuse University. The Syracuse-centric collectives pool money from...
WKTV
Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
Break out the fleece: After hot summer, fall weather descends upon Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y.—After another hot summer for Central New York, it looks like fall weather has come to stay. A cold front that rolled through Upstate New York overnight brought an abrupt end to a stretch of summery weather and ushered in cool days and cooler nights just in time for the start of fall.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Let the sign wars begin: chicken joints jokingly spar off with arrival of Popeyes
OSWEGO — Two fast-food restaurants brought their best jokes to the sign post this week to mark the arrival of Popeyes in Oswego. Popeyes and KFC officially declared a sign war Monday, while the Louisiana style chicken joint celebrated its grand opening in Oswego. The friendly battle soon went viral.
C-Ville Weekly
Touch me not
The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
