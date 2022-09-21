ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to Watch: Virginia vs. Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The undefeated Syracuse Orange football team will host ACC foe Virginia Cavaliers Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. If you would like to watch the game it will be shown on ESPN. Here are ways to watch the game in Central New York: You […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Borzymowski Resets Career High, ‘Cuse Falls at Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 11th-ranked Syracuse field hockey team lost by a 3-0 count on the road at No. 10 Virginia Friday afternoon. Orange goalkeeper Brooke Borzymowski who made a dozen saves at Turf Field. Syracuse (7-2, 1-1 ACC) was backed by Borzymowski's career-best 12 saves, while the defense...
SYRACUSE, NY
Augusta Free Press

UVA AD Carla Williams needs to start taking the business part of football seriously

Virginia Tech entered Thursday’s game with West Virginia as a home ‘dog, with a 2-1 record that included a humbling loss to ODU, a struggling offense, not a lot of reason for optimism – and yet Lane Stadium was a rollicking sellout with 65,632 on hand minutes before kickoff, ready to serenade the team, as has been the case for years, to the strains of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.”
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Charlottesville, VA
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
cuse.com

Cuse Goes to 4-0 With Last Minute Win

For the first time since 2018 and just the seventh time since WWII, Syracuse football is 4-0. Behind a career-night fromAndre Szmyt and his 5-for-5 field goal chances, including the game-winner from 31 yards with just 74 seconds left on the clock, Syracuse out-lasted visiting Virginia 22-20 in a white-knuckle finish while improving to 2-0 in the ACC. The win moves the Orange to 2-0 in league play for the first time since joining the conference.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Remain Undefeated In ACC Play With Victory Over Duke

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse Volleyball took down conference foe Duke in four sets on Friday afternoon inside the Women's Building on the Campus of Syracuse University. The final score was 3-1, in favor of the Orange. Duke (9-3,0-1 ACC) captured its first and only set of the day (18-25) before...
SYRACUSE, NY
FanSided

After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard

Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

No. 11 Field Hockey Home and Away This Weekend

No. 11 Syracuse at No. 10 Virginia: Friday | Sept. 23 | 4 p.m. | Charlottesville, Va. | Turf Field. No. 11 Syracuse vs. Dartmouth: Sunday | Sept. 25 | 1 p.m. | Syracuse, N.Y. | J.S. Coyne Stadium. Watch Live - Friday: ACC Network Extra. Live Stats - Friday:...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
cuse.com

Syracuse to Kick off Smith Era at #6 Colgate

Game Details: Saturday, September 24 (4 pm) Hamilton, N.Y. Syracuse head coach Britni Smith will guide the Orange in her first game as the Syracuse head coach on Saturday, September 24th at #6 Colgate (4 pm, ESPN+) in the Class of 1965 Arena. The defending College Hockey America champions have 17 returning letterwinners and eight newcomers on the roster.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Encounter With #3 Tar Heels On Thursday Night

Game Details: Thursday, September 22, Syracuse, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Syracuse (7-2-0, 0-1-0) squares off with the nation's third-ranked team for the second game in a row when the Orange host #3 North Carolina (7-2-0, 0-1-0) on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:00 p.m. The Syracuse-North Carolina Series:. North Carolina has won...
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

How Syracuse football adopted a 'mob' mentality

It’s all about the mindset for the Orange. “You guys hear me say 'mob' every day, right?" Syracuse defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu said. "I think that’s just something that we embody every day. But it starts in practice, which is what I see on game day, how we are in practice, and it’s probably even crazier in practice.”
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinstripe Bowl#Cavaliers#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Orange#Kansas State#Acc
cuse.com

McNamara Honored By Coaches vs. Cancer

Gerry McNamara, one of the most popular figures in Syracuse men's basketball history, was honored with the Coaches vs. Cancer Inspiration Award on Sept. 20 at the Albany Capital Center. McNamara has been an active participant in Coaches vs. Cancer events dating back to his time as an undergraduate at...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
WKTV

Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
UTICA, NY
C-Ville Weekly

Touch me not

The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy