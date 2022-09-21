ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders, Titans Week 3 injury report: WR Hunter Renfrow, DT Bilal Nichols miss practice

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The list of players missing practice for the Raiders got longer today with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (shoulder) joining several others still not practicing from last week.

Nichols left Sunday’s game against the Cardinals in the third quarter and didn’t return. Renfrow suffered a concussion on the final play of the game on a hit that knocked the ball out. The fumble was recovered by the Cardinals and returned for the game-winning score.

Nichols and Renfrow’s additions brings the total number of players missing practice for the Raiders due to injury to five. All are starters.

The others who missed last week’s practice as well as Sunday’s game against the Cardinals were center Andre James (concussion), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle), and safety Tre’von Moehrig (hip).

Brandon Bolden returned to practice after missing all last week and the game.

The Cardinals injury report is an estimate because they conducted only a walk-thru. They estimate four players missing.

