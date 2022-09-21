ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

Betty Jane Shinn Gallo

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty Jane Shinn Gallo, age 79, of Jane Lew, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center. She was born on January 29, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late William E. Shinn and Charlotte Ann Shinn.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Dennis Ray Starkey

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Dennis Ray Starkey, age 73, of Nutter Fort, WV, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV. He was born April 25, 1949, in Buckhannon, WV, a son of the late Garland and Eloise V. Tharp Starkey.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

Beverly Jean Williams Massey

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Beverly Jean Williams Massey gained her wings and eternal peace, with no pain or suffering on September 24, 2022. She passed at home in Bridgeport, WV during her sleep and can now spend eternity with her lord and savior, and her family that passed before her.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Linda Kay Probst

WESTON- Linda Kay Probst, 68, of Weston, WV, passed away on December 16, 2021, after an extended illness. Linda was born in Weston, West Virginia, on February 2, 1953. She graduated from Lewis County High School with the class of 1971 and married Russell “Buck” Probst on October 4, 1975, in the Episcopal Church where they were both members.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Burnside, Berryman run to Athlete of Week awards

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — South Harrison’s Noah Burnside ran all over Gilmer County, racking up five touchdowns and 185 yards on 14 carries in a 41-6 victory. Liberty’s Destiny Berryman broke new ground, meanwhile, winning the first race at South Harrison’s new cross country course in a time of 21:03.02 as the Mountaineers prepare to qualify for the state meet for the third year in a row.
GILMER COUNTY, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Soccer Nikki Izzo-Brown 9/26/22

West Virginia women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown is looking for better decision-making on the attack and inside the 18 as the Mountaineers showed some improvement in that area with a win and a tie on their road trip last week. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Huggins, Mountaineers gear up for basketball season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Don’t look now but college basketball is upon us. While teams have been able to hold condensed workout sessions for over a month now, the Mountaineer men’s team held its first full-scale practice Monday afternoon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Turner tees off at the WVU Medicine UHC Pro-Am golf tournament

Pro golfer Blain Turner of Nashville tees off at the WVU Medicine United Hospital Center Pro-Am golf tournament. Turner was one of 26 professional golfers that came out to compete for a $5,000 grand prize while also golfing with the over 100 amateurs that also came out. The event raised $150,000.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Royalty Banquet kicks off 80th Preston County Buckwheat Festival

KINGWOOD — The 80th Annual Preston County Buckwheat Festival kicked off Sunday with the annual Royalty Banquet, sponsored by the Xi Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. The invitation only event is the first time the court appear in their official festival finery, and provides a chance to say thank you before the busy week ahead.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

This week in Mountaineer sports history

Sept. 26, 1953 — Sophomore fullback and future NFL star with the Rams and Bears, Joe Marconi ran for 104 yards (19 carries) to lead West Virginia to a 17-7 season-opening win at 17th-ranked Pitt. Mountaineer coach Art “Pappy” Lewis’ 1953 team (8-2) was one of the greatest all-time WVU gridiron squads and one of only three (with Don Nehlen’s 1984 and 1988 squads) that defeated both Pitt and Penn State in the same season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lauren Segalla Goals Net WVU Honors; Varsity Sports Roundup

After tallying the second brace of her career in a 2-0 win at Iowa State, fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Segalla scored goals in the 66th and 73rd...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Obituaries
WVNews

Outcome at Virginia Tech overcame off-field issues

Travel oddities, woes and less than optimal game operations were just some of the sidelights of West Virginia’s trip to Blacksburg for the Virginia Tech game. While I’m sure that the WVU traveling party was happy to trade some of those inconveniences for a win against the Hokies, it marked the fact that the act of just getting to the game isn’t always a smooth operation for athletic teams.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNews

Photo Gallery III: West Virginia Mountaineers - Virginia Tech Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Another look back at West Virginia's 33-10 domination of Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Mountaineers evened their record at 2-2 and retained the Black Diamond trophy with the win. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content....
BLACKSBURG, VA

