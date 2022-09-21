Read full article on original website
for real
3d ago
I think this is a waste, being formerly homeless, and seeing the way the homeless take care of things, I will give it a year and a half before this is another ghetto!!
Reply(12)
6
Garth One Eye
3d ago
What's the plan? Will residents have a given timeframe to stay, have to rent or be given a tiny house?
Reply
3
Related
KSLTV
‘Not all parks are accessible:’ Glendale community members react to regional park plans
SALT LAKE CITY — Community members gathered to celebrate their culture in the newly renovated Glendale Park Saturday night. It sits directly next to the abandoned water slides, rundown fencing, and graffitied walls of the former Glendale Water Park. “Before we didn’t have these blocks or nothing here, it...
SLC neighborhood hopes for less crime with problematic motel's closure
After 62 years of business, the Gateway Inn in the Fairpark area of Salt Lake is renting out its final room.
Opinion: I live by City Creek — and I feel unsafe going home
With the amount of families around Salt Lake City’s City Creek Mall, there needs to be more policing and safeguarding, according to this City Creek resident.
KSLTV
Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies
SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksl.com
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers
SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear
News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
Opinion: So, who is paying for this gondola?
UDOT has recommended the Gondola option to solve the Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic problem. Who’s paying? Will it be Alta and Snowbird ski resorts of the state of Utah?
Housing market pressurizes rent prices: Utah rents rose faster over 2 years than the last decade
As the housing market and housing prices in Utah and across the nation ramped up to record levels during the pandemic housing frenzy from mid-2020 until early 2022, it’s had an extraordinary impact on the rental market.
Utah pumpkin growers prepare for weigh-off
On Saturday, pumpkin growers from all over the state will bring their biggest pumpkins to Utah County to be weighed for an annual competition.
Mysterious ‘music’ coming from toilets leaves Utah residents baffled – what city officials said about the sewer symphony
STRANGE music coming from the sewer left residents speculating that aliens were to blame before city officials revealed the cause. Neighbors in Salt Lake City, Utah were surprised by the ear-full of tones that emanated from underground during construction in their neighborhood. Musician Rosemary Olsen, who lives downtown, told KSLTV...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City School District superintendent resigns, cites ‘personal reasons’ for short stay
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Embattled superintendent Timothy Gadson resigned from the Salt Lake City School District on Friday, citing personal reasons for leaving the post after just 14 months. Gadson’s resignation is effective Oct. 1, though he’s agreed to remain with the school...
utahstories.com
Will Former Sugar House Sizzler Site Turn into a Gas Station? Sugar House Residents Kept in the Dark.
Gas Station proposed for corner property. In February earlier this year, Nathan Abbot, representing Galloway US, submitted a conditional use proposal to the SLC Planning Commission to build a Kum & Go convenience store and gas station on the parcel adjacent to the Sego Lily Plaza and the Draw at Sugar House Park (2111 South 1300 East). If the proposal is approved, it is assumed that the property owner, Romney Farr, will lease or sell the property to the Kum & Go Corporation for development.
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes newest resident with birth of female giraffe calf
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomed its newest resident Saturday: a 6-foot-tall, 144-pound female giraffe calf. Stephanie, the zoo’s 4-year-old reticulated giraffe, gave birth to her first calf at 11:41 a.m., Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced. The yet-to-be-named calf is the final offspring of Riley, a male giraffe and 17-year zoo resident who died in December 2021.
Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
kjzz.com
Record salinity levels forces Great Salt Lake Causeway Berm to be raised 4 feet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Division of Water Resources modified the breach in the Union Pacific railroad causeway that divides the lake as a result of the growing salinity issues brought on by the Great Salt Lake's shrinking. The...
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
kslnewsradio.com
Citations against people experiencing homelessness ‘not effective’ according to ACLU report
SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from ACLU criticizes police in Salt Lake City for their handling of people experiencing homelessness. Salt Lake City’s Mayor’s office says they agree that there are things to fix. The report from the ACLU said that citing the homeless for...
KSLTV
‘It’s a mess’: Dog poop on school grounds growing problem in Murray District
MURRAY, Utah – Recess is supposed to be fun, but lately, it’s turning into a stinky mess for students in the Murray School District because of dog feces littering the playground. “We’re scraping the poop off of their shoes,” said Teresa Bigelow, the secretary at McMillan Elementary School....
RC Willey plans put on hold
RC Willey, an appliance retailer based in Salt Lake City, has apparently put expansion plans for Idaho Falls on hold. The post RC Willey plans put on hold appeared first on Local News 8.
KSLTV
Black Physicians of Utah host Medicine Immersion Day
SANDY, Utah — Intermountain Healthcare has always been proud of all the firsts in medicine it has accomplished through the years, and what happened at Alta View Hospital in Sandy on Saturday is a first that was long overdue. For the very first time, the group Black Physicians of...
Comments / 17