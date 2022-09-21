Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
North Carolina joins growing number of states extending Medicaid postpartum benefits
North Carolina will extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for mothers up to 12 months postpartum, becoming the 24th state to do so, HHS said Sept. 22. West Virginia and Indiana extended postpartum benefits earlier in September. In total, these expansions will cover an estimated 361,000 people annually, HHS said. If all...
7 payer health equity updates
Insurers are partnering with organizations to better care for underserved populations, and taking steps to address health inequities. Here are seven health equity updates Becker's has reported on in September. Empire BCBS opens NYC community center to address health disparities. Empire BlueCross BlueShield HealthPlus created a new community center in...
BayCare pauses elective surgeries, procedures for Florida Blue members as contract expiration looms
BayCare Health System paused all elective surgeries and procedures for Florida Blue members Sept. 22 as the expiration date for the in-network contract between the two organizations approaches, WFTS reported. If the two sides are unable to reach an agreement on reimbursement rates by Oct. 1, 215,000 patients are expected...
