College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech fan goes too far in celebration after Red Raiders downed Texas
The Texas Tech Red Raiders earned a huge 37-34 home win over the No. 22 Texas Longhorns as the fans in Lubbock stormed the field. The fans enjoyed the win with peers and the Red Raiders team until a particular fan was spotted violently pushing a Texas player during the celebration.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State defense shredded by fans, media for second straight week due to disastrous start
Mel Tucker may be dealing with the effects of some roster turnover this season. His team is struggling once again, but this time it’s at home. Minnesota led the game 14-0 after the first quarter, and it was much more of the same in the second. Michigan State is coming off of a devastating loss on the road to Washington.
saturdaytradition.com
Billy Napier, Florida head coach, restrained by multiple assistants during game vs. Tennessee
It’s an electric atmosphere in Knoxville as the No. 11 Vols take on the No. 20 Gators on Saturday. Tennessee led Florida 17-14 at the half, thanks to a long touchdown drive that ended with a Hendon Hooker scoring pass with 7 seconds remaining. The Gators are attempting to...
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: Hawkeyes defense will need to carry program to Big Ten West title
Offense wins games. Defense wins championships. If you’re a fan of Iowa football, defense wins games and keeps you in contention for championships. If there’s anything to take away from the Hawkeyes’ 27-10 victory over Rutgers, it’s the fact that the defense will have to carry the load this season. That’s the case most years as of late in Iowa City, but the writing has been on the wall for weeks when it comes to discussing Iowa’s offense.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa
Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan to be without top member of running back tandem against Maryland, per report
For the second straight week, Michigan backup running back Donovan Edwards will be unavailable for the Wolverines’ B1G home opener against Maryland per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. It’s a big blow for the Wolverines, who tend to run by committee rather than rely on just one back. On 15...
saturdaytradition.com
Controversy in Ann Arbor? Michigan awarded INT on questionable call vs. Maryland
Michigan and Maryland are engaged in a nice battle to open B1G play in the Big House. That game has been back-and-forth in the first half, and Michigan came up with a key turnover in the second quarter. With the Terrapins up by a score of 13-10 and driving against...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska contract for interim coach Mickey Jospeh revealed
Mickey Joseph became Nebraska’s interim head coach earlier this month after the Husker’s Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern. On Friday, Joseph’s interim coaching contract was revealed. Joseph is picking up a monthly stipend of $33,350 for additional duties in addition to his salary as an assistant...
saturdaytradition.com
Clay Cundiff injury: Paul Chryst weighs in on extent of injury to Wisconsin TE
Clay Cundiff went down with what appeared to be a serious injury during the loss to Ohio State. The Wisconsin tight end was hit low by Tanner McCalister while making a grab and was immediately in pain. Cundiff stayed down and was in visible pain after the hit. He immediately...
saturdaytradition.com
Fired up Dave Aranda delivers wildly aggressive 'atta boy' on Baylor sidelines
Baylor fans weren’t the only excited ones as the Bears defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 31-24 on Saturday. After a positive Bears play, head coach Dave Aranda delivered solid whacks to the backsides of a couple assistant coaches on the sidelines. Watch the interactions here:. Aranda was tagged for...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret who? Braelon Allen has honest admission when asked about Bielema's return to Madison
Wisconsin will be facing a familiar presence in Madison on Saturday. Bret Bielema is set to make his return to Wisconsin since his first season with Illinois in 2021. Braelon Allen was asked about what it’s been like dealing with the outside noise about the ordeal and gave a great answer. Apparently he didn’t know that Bielema had even coached at Wisconsin, according to 96.7 The Zone’s Zach Heilprin.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh previews Week 5 trip to Kinnick Stadium: Where 'top-5 teams go to die'
Jim Harbaugh had a lot to say about the clash of B1G teams happening on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan travels to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes. The Wolverines are 4-0 on the season and are coming off a hard-fought win against conference opponent Maryland. Michigan was aided in the battle by RB Blake Corum, who had a stellar game.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West champion following Week 4 action
ESPN’s FPI has updated its predictions for who will win the B1G West after Week 4. The race is starting to get very tight. Many B1G teams started conference play in Week 4. Minnesota faced Michigan State, Wisconsin went to Columbus to take on Ohio State, and Iowa played Rutgers as those teams played a B1G opponent for the first time this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker acknowledges boos from Michigan State's home loss to Minnesota
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and his Spartans had a terrible game in the 34-7 home loss to Minnesota as the home crowd booed the team. Tucker is not worried about the discouraging reactions from the home crowd of Michigan State as he assures fans the team will get better.
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?
There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
