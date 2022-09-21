ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
LUBBOCK, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football: Hawkeyes defense will need to carry program to Big Ten West title

Offense wins games. Defense wins championships. If you’re a fan of Iowa football, defense wins games and keeps you in contention for championships. If there’s anything to take away from the Hawkeyes’ 27-10 victory over Rutgers, it’s the fact that the defense will have to carry the load this season. That’s the case most years as of late in Iowa City, but the writing has been on the wall for weeks when it comes to discussing Iowa’s offense.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Michigan at Iowa

Michigan football marches on after a bit of a reality check last week against Maryland. The Wolverines got it done, but they were unable to thoroughly dominate as they had against Hawai’i, Colorado State and UConn. Still, 4-0 is 4-0. Iowa was this close to 4-0 in its own...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska contract for interim coach Mickey Jospeh revealed

Mickey Joseph became Nebraska’s interim head coach earlier this month after the Husker’s Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern. On Friday, Joseph’s interim coaching contract was revealed. Joseph is picking up a monthly stipend of $33,350 for additional duties in addition to his salary as an assistant...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Fired up Dave Aranda delivers wildly aggressive 'atta boy' on Baylor sidelines

Baylor fans weren’t the only excited ones as the Bears defeated the Iowa State Cyclones 31-24 on Saturday. After a positive Bears play, head coach Dave Aranda delivered solid whacks to the backsides of a couple assistant coaches on the sidelines. Watch the interactions here:. Aranda was tagged for...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Bret who? Braelon Allen has honest admission when asked about Bielema's return to Madison

Wisconsin will be facing a familiar presence in Madison on Saturday. Bret Bielema is set to make his return to Wisconsin since his first season with Illinois in 2021. Braelon Allen was asked about what it’s been like dealing with the outside noise about the ordeal and gave a great answer. Apparently he didn’t know that Bielema had even coached at Wisconsin, according to 96.7 The Zone’s Zach Heilprin.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G West champion following Week 4 action

ESPN’s FPI has updated its predictions for who will win the B1G West after Week 4. The race is starting to get very tight. Many B1G teams started conference play in Week 4. Minnesota faced Michigan State, Wisconsin went to Columbus to take on Ohio State, and Iowa played Rutgers as those teams played a B1G opponent for the first time this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: How does Mickey Joseph salvage a season already lost?

There’s arguably no tougher task remaining in college football this year. For Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph and his staff, navigating the Cornhuskers through the remaining 9 weeks of the season is a huge challenge. There’ll be constant chatter about the next coach. Which current coaches may stay? Who...
LINCOLN, NE

