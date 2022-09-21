Read full article on original website
FBI and Caldwell PD give update at Hoadley trial news conference
Joseph A. Hoadley found guilty on three counts
A federal jury convicted former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph A. Hoadley on three counts Saturday. The counts are as follows:. Falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation. Witness tampering by harassment. Destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. Hoadley was found not guilty on...
Ron Winegar takes over as Boise Police Chief Tuesday
Veteran police officer Ron Winegar will take over as Chief of Police for Boise PD tomorrow. Boise Mayor Mclean announced on Friday that Chief Ryan Lee had resigned at her request. Lee is on leave until Oct. 14. This announcement comes after several investigations involving a Boise PD sergeant who...
King County to push $1.25 billion mental health levy
SEATTLE (AP) — People in the greater Seattle area will be asked to approve as much as $1.25 billion in new taxes to build improve the mental health system and build five regional crisis care centers. The Seattle Times reports King County Executive Dow Constantine, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell...
Meridian Walgreens Pharmacy robbed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Walgreens pharmacy on locust Grove and Fairview has just been robbed. The perpetrators targeted the pharmacy section in particular in an apparent attempt to acquire prescription medications. The Meridian Police are conducting an active investigation, and no arrests have been made as of yet.
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee has resigned
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned as Chief of Police for the Boise Police Department. Lee is on leave until the effective date of October 14, 2022. This comes after months of investigations after a Boise PD sergeant filed...
Meridian woman suing the city after removal from her tiny home
Boise, ID — In May, Chasidy Decker signed a lease agreement with a homeowner in Meridian allowing her to park her tiny home on the property. Her home is next to the original home, with a 6 foot fence surrounding the property. The day after she moved in, a Meridian code officer informed her living there was against city ordinance.
Caldwell job fair offers over 500 positions and free burgers
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — A career fair on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Canyon County Department of Labor office parking lot is enticing job seekers with free hamburgers. The first 150 job seekers who show up to the parking lot at 4514 Thomas Jefferson St. in Caldwell from 3 to 6 p.m. will have their choice of a free hamburger or cheese burger.
Boise State OC Tim Plough relieved of duties
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise State Football has relieved offensive Coordinator Tim Plough of his duties, effective immediately. The news came via a press release put out by Andy Avalos. "This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program," Avalos said....
