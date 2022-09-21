This summer, Google got tired of seeing its devices leak months before the official announcement and went ahead and gave us a preview of the Pixel 7 series along with the Pixel Watch. While the company didn't reveal much information about the upcoming flagship, it revealed that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro would be available for purchase this fall. And now, the company has scheduled its 'Made by Google' event for October 6, where it plans to launch the new Pixel and Nest devices.

