Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Hisense U8G QLED Series 4K Smart TV, LG Gram, Audio
Today’s best deals will help you score huge savings on smart TVs, Windows laptops, security products, and more. First up, we have the 65-inch Hisense ULED Premium U8G QLED Series Android 4K Smart TV, which is currently receiving a 27 percent discount. This model has a $1,300 price tag, but the latest offer will help you take one home for just $950. The Hisense U8G QLED series smart TV features Alexa compatibility, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos, 120Hz refresh rates, a bright display with 1,500 nits of brightness, and more.
pocketnow.com
Google Pixel 7: Price, specs, features, & everything we know ahead of launch
This summer, Google got tired of seeing its devices leak months before the official announcement and went ahead and gave us a preview of the Pixel 7 series along with the Pixel Watch. While the company didn't reveal much information about the upcoming flagship, it revealed that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro would be available for purchase this fall. And now, the company has scheduled its 'Made by Google' event for October 6, where it plans to launch the new Pixel and Nest devices.
pocketnow.com
Save more than $500 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is undoubtedly one of Microsoft’s coolest and most exciting products on the market. It was announced back on September 22, 2021, and it arrived with a game-changing design that combined elements of the Surface Book and Surface Studio to create a new product that aims to be the perfect tool for whatever you have in mind. It arrived with a $1,600 price tag, but the latest deals will let you get one for less.
pocketnow.com
TREBLAB Z7 PRO are receiving a 31 percent discount, wireless earbuds and speakers are also on sale
TREBLAB is a well-known tech company that specializes in making headphones, speakers, and other great devices designed to deliver outstanding audio quality. The brand’s primary goal is to give its users an exceptional sound experience. The best part is that this company makes high-quality tech that doesn’t break the bank, and with Amazon’s latest deals, you can get your hands on a new pair of TREBLAB Z7 PRO and other great products for less.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pocketnow.com
After a two year HUAWEI hiatus, the Mate is back with the Mate 50
HUAWEI announced the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro in October, 2020. Since then, the company hasn’t unveiled any Mate-branded device, and it seemed like HUAWEI has completely given up on the lineup. As it turns out, HUAWEI hasn’t given up on the Mate series of devices, and it has just announced the brand-new Mate 50 series, consisting of the HUAWEI Mate 50, and the Mate 50 Pro flagships.
Comments / 0