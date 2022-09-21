ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IFLScience

Study Appears To Bust A Huge Myth About Cannabis Users

Several pervading stereotypes about cannabis users have been investigated by a new study, including the notion that they are "lazy" and lack motivation – and the results make these stereotypes go up in a puff of smoke. Participants who used cannabis three to four times a week showed no...
msn.com

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ Is Dangerous for Teens—But Experts Say There Are Greater Risks

In late August, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a warning to the public to look out for an “alarming emerging trend”: colorful pill and powder versions of the potent opioid fentanyl, known as “rainbow fentanyl.” “This trend appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to children and young people,” the agency said.
Psych Centra

Alcohol Use in Families: Impact on Adult Children

Having a parent with alcohol use disorder as a child can have negative effects, such as your own issues with alcohol as an adult — but that’s not always the case. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a chronic health condition that can have a serious impact on a person’s life.
UPI News

Drinking, smoking drop among U.S. teens while vaping, pot use rise

Fewer U.S. teenagers are drinking and smoking these days, but marijuana and vaping have gained in popularity -- particularly among kids with lots of unsupervised free time. Those are among the findings of a new study tracking substance use trends among American teens over the past 30 years. The researchers...
ohmymag.co.uk

How you sleep could show when you die, study shows

Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
Phramalive.com

WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
thefreshtoast.com

What Is THC-H And Is It Really 10 Time Stronger Than Regular THC?

THC-H is the latest cannabinoid in town. Compared to the very potent delta-9 THC and THC-P, THC-H is sure to give you that extra nudge. New findings always seem to come up almost on a daily basis on the cannabis front, bringing a surplus of active compounds such as flavonoids, cannabinoids, and terpenes that create special experiences upon mixing and matching.
