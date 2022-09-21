Read full article on original website
OHP Responds To Fatality Crash Near Hinton
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a deadly wreck at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday night northeast of Hinton. One person involved, a 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle involved, was pronounced deceased at the scene. OHP is currently investigating what caused the crash. This is a developing story.
1 Motorcyclist Killed, Crashed Into Car In SE OKC
One person was killed following a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, authorities said. Oklahoma City police said three motorcycles were driving southbound on South Shields Boulevard at a high rate of speed when a car going northbound turned left onto Southeast 39th Street. One of the...
Stabbing Sends One To Hospital In Oklahoma City
One person is recovering from a stabbing. Police say it happened Saturday at a club near Southwest 59th and Western. Investigators said the victim was transported by private vehicle. No word on their connection and so far there are no arrests.
Authorities Respond To Crash On I-44 Southbound In NW OKC
Authorities responded to the scene of a crash Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. All southbound lanes of I-44 near Northwest 39th and Northwest 23rd Street have reopened following the crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP confirmed that a truck and motorcycle were involved in the crash. The...
Suspect Accused In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting Booked Into Jail
The suspect who crashed into an Edmond motorcycle police officer awaits charges behind bars. Police say Garrett Trammell critically injured Sgt. Joe Wells during a pursuit through Edmond and Oklahoma City on Friday. Court records show in the past, Garrett Trammell committed multiple traffic violations, including speeding, but those pale...
Three Arrested After Video Shows Trio Beating Elderly Man
A video led to the arrests of three people accused of beating an elderly man in a Northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex. Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said at one point, the attackers threw the man to the floor and kicked him in the face. Police released the security...
Law Enforcement Identifies Suspect, Officer In Edmond Crash
Oklahoma City and Edmond police released new information on an Edmond officer injured in a crash Friday afternoon. The officer, now identified as Sgt. Joe Wells, crashed out near South Boulevard and Smiling Hill Boulevard, which is within Oklahoma City's city limits. Police said Wells was pursuing a suspect, who...
Family Of Fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff's Deputy Speaks Out
A benefit run honors fallen Oklahoma County Deputy SGT. Bobby Swartz and injured Deputy Mark Johns. The two were ambushed last month while serving an eviction note. On Saturday, hundreds of people, mostly bikers, showed up to set out on a ride of love and support. Austin Swartz, Sgt. Swartz’s son, said the benefit was humbling.
1 Injured In Stabbing At SW OKC Nightclub
One person was injured in a stabbing that happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Officers said one person was stabbed and taken to Southwest Medical Center by a private vehicle.
Crane Extracted From Leaning Against OKC Building
Crews were able to remove the crane that tipped over onto a building which will be the future home of News 9. The 60-ton crane tipped over Saturday while removing an electronic billboard from the building's side. Crews are currently working to remove the billboard as well. The Oklahoma City...
Comanche County Couple Accused Of Manslaughter Tracked To Tennessee
A metro bounty hunter tracks down an Oklahoma couple wanted in connection to their daughter's 2019 death. Henry Clarence Lilly III and his wife Beth Mills-Lilly failed to show up for a court hearing this month on charges of manslaughter. Metro bail enforcer Tim Stephens said he tracked the couple...
Historic NW OKC Church Has Been Demolished
Oklahoma City officials issued a demolition permit Monday for the First Christian Church on the city's northwest side. Crews wasted no time demolishing the structure Monday morning. The facility and its unique dome are a historic part of Oklahoma City, as it was the hub for reuniting families during the...
Crane Collapse Draws Crowd In Downtown Oklahoma City
A crane accident at Main and Robinson in downtown Oklahoma City has roads shut down for a second day. The 60-ton crane was removing a billboard on the building that's the future home of News 9. The fire department says two people in a smaller crane escaped injury by taking...
Tuttle Takes Care Of Bethany, 40-34
The Tuttle Tigers took down the Bethany Bronchos, 40-34 on Friday night. The Tigers move to 3-1 on the season following the win. They face Blanchard on October 7. The Bronchos fall to 3-1 on the season. They take on Bridge Creek on Sept. 30.
Mustang Clobbers Yukon, 52-13
The Mustang Broncos took care of business against the Yukon Millers Friday night, 52-13. The Broncos are now 3-1 on the season. They take on Owasso on Sept. 30. The Millers fall to 1-4 on the year. They take on Union on Sept. 30.
2 Wewoka Seniors Suit Up To Help Play High School Football Game
A Seminole County high school's football game was in jeopardy Friday night until two girls stepped in and suited up. Wewoka seniors Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey both put on pads and jerseys to play for the team who was going to have to forfeit due to lack of players.
Poll: Oklahoma County District Attorney Race A Statistical Tie
The race for district attorney is heating up, a News 9 SoonerPoll puts both candidates within the margin of error. “I still feel like it is worth talking about the two points that spread the two candidates a part. The poll was weighted by age, sex and political party,” said Bill Shapard, the CEO of SoonerPoll.
Reaction To Sooners Loss Against Kansas State
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb react to the Sooners upset loss at home against rival Kansas State. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!
Martinez Runs For 4 TDs, K-State. Stuns No. 6 Sooners 41-34
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Martinez also passed for 234 yards and a score and Deuce Vaughn rushed for 116 yards for the Wildcats (3-1, 1-0 Big 12). It was first-year Oklahoma...
3 Sooner Takeaways: Martinez’s Redemption Game Helps K-State Stun Sooners In Another Big 12 Opener
Oklahoma and Kansas State facing off on the football field may feel a lot like the Sooners looking into a mirror and seeing the Wildcats in their reflection and vice versa. This was best illustrated by an interaction between OU coach Brent Venables and former Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder.
