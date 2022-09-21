Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY CLAIMS LIFE OF EAST BERNSTADT MAN IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown along with Deputy Dustin Saylor are investigating a single vehicle fatal traffic crash which occurred on Slate Lick Church Road approximately 4 miles east of London on Sunday afternoon September 25, 2022 at approximately 2:00 PM.
wymt.com
Former police officer dies in Bell County
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky police department lost a former member of their family this weekend. On Saturday, officials with the Pineville Police Department announced the death of Kenny Shaw. In a Facebook post, we’re told Shaw was with the department for 6 years and was not only...
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
WBKO
Kentucky State Police investigate a fatal collision on Bengal Rd. in Taylor County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision at 8:18 a.m. on Friday, September 23rd. Both Cheryl Sanders, age 57 of Campbellsville, and Jason Jones, age 69 of Campbellsville were driving East on Bengal Road in Taylor County. Sanders was driving a 2013 Honda...
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 627 (BOONESBORO ROAD) IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 2:00 P.M., Tuesday afternoon September 20, 2022, on Boonesboro Road (Kentucky Highway 627) in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2019 Dodge...
WKYT 27
Police investigate fatal crash
clayconews.com
Kentucky State Police Post 11 Announces New Commander in London, Kentucky
London, KY (September 21, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11, London welcomes Captain James Ryan Catron as the new commander. Captain Catron is a 20- year veteran, began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. Captain Catron is a native of Knott County, KY where he currently resides with his wife Kayla.
wymt.com
Michaels craft store opens in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The crafters of Southeast Kentucky will now have a place to cater all of their crafting needs. Saturday marked the grand opening of the Michaels craft store in the London Shopping Center. This store is unique considering it features a self checkout area, whereas many of the other Michael’s stores in the state do not.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man sentenced in cockfighting scheme
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - A Southern Kentucky man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on...
clayconews.com
FELONY ARREST ON OLD KENTUCKY 30 OF EAST BERNSTADT MAN THAT DROVE OFF DURING TRAFFIC STOP IN LAUREL COUNTY WHILE DETECTIVE WAS STRUGGLING WITH STILL SOUGHT WANTED SUSPECT INSIDE VEHICLE
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel conducted a traffic stop on Old Crab Orchard Road with 2 occupants in a 2013 Hyundai on Wednesday night September 21st, 2022. During the stop, Detective McDaniel determined the passenger, Trevor Burkhart had out...
wymt.com
Guest Weather at the 2022 World Chicken Festival
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather was absolutely gorgeous for Day 2 of the World Chicken Festival in downtown London!. People decided to try their hand at forecasting with First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter.
wymt.com
World Chicken Festival honors late London police officer during parade
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - World Chicken Festival goers lined the streets of London on Saturday to watch beauty queens, unique cars and other parade participants roll down the streets. But for one Laurel County family, this year’s festival has a bigger meaning than ever before. “It’s very exciting, he...
clayconews.com
DRUG BUST-SEIZURE: Mayfield, Kentucky Duo charged in Laurel County after K-9 conducting a Free Air Search around Vehicle during Traffic Stop alerts on Narcotics
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:02 AM. The arrests occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway approximately 10 miles South of London after Deputy France observed a gray...
newstalk941.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Man
Clay County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in the search for a missing Pea Ridge man last seen in Kentucky. 53-year-old Michael Harding was last seen on Sunday and reported missing by family on Tuesday. Chief Deputy Rick Lisi said no foul play is suspected, and that they are treating it as a Silver Alert case.
A different kind of senior prom
It's not exactly high school prom season, but that hasn't stopped some seniors from having the time of their lives.
WKYT 27
Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Two Drug Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting K-9 Deputy Brian France, while patrolling on the Cumberland Gap Parkway, noticed a vehicle weaving on the road. Deputy France pulled the vehicle over and during the stop he smelled marijuana and noticed a syringe and a crushed can with residue. During the investigation K-9 “Maverick” alerted to the presence of narcotics around the vehicle. Deputy France, along with other deputies and London Police officers that responded during the roadside investigation, found a large amount of suspected heroin, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and Xanax bars. The driver, 46-year-old Leronda Marin-Bernal and passenger, 34-year-old Dustin R. Smith, both of Mayfield, were arrested and charge with drug trafficking and other offenses. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
