Huck Cycles Overland is a US-made Mad Max-style electric moped proving popular in big cities

Huck Cycles, a North Carolina electric moped maker, is finding that its off-road optimized electric moped is actually proving quite popular for city riders as well. It’s a surprising finding, considering the bike was originally designed for hunters, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts that wanted a powerful but (relatively) lightweight electric two-wheeler.
