Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Huck Cycles Overland is a US-made Mad Max-style electric moped proving popular in big cities
Huck Cycles, a North Carolina electric moped maker, is finding that its off-road optimized electric moped is actually proving quite popular for city riders as well. It’s a surprising finding, considering the bike was originally designed for hunters, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts that wanted a powerful but (relatively) lightweight electric two-wheeler.
electrek.co
Tenways CGO800S belt-drive commuter electric bike review: A lot to like!
After having previously tested out Tenways’ first single-speed electric bicycle last year, I was excited to give the brand’s newest model a try. Now that I’ve spent some good saddle time on the Tenways CGO800S, here’s what I think about this new ride. First of all,...
electrek.co
NYC surpasses 4,050 city-owned electric vehicles, meeting its target 3 years ahead of schedule
New York City hit a massive milestone as the city announced it has already met its 2025 goal of 4,000 electric vehicles in its fleet. As of September 2022, NYC had replaced around 4,050 gas-powered models with zero-emission electric vehicles. NYC aims to be the nation’s most sustainable fleet.
electrek.co
Tesla’s used car business is ‘as big as publicly traded used car retailers’
Tesla claims its used car business is “as big as some publicly traded used car retailers,” and it is expanding fast. Many factors separate Tesla’s business from other automakers, and its direct-sale model is one of the biggest – and probably the one that other automakers are most jealous of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
Tesla Semi electric trucks spotted being shipped around ahead of deliveries
Several Tesla Semi electric trucks have been spotted being shipped around the country ahead of the long-awaited start of deliveries. Tesla Semi, an all-electric class 8 truck, was unveiled back in 2017. At the time, it was supposed to come as soon as 2019. The vehicle program was delayed for...
Comments / 0