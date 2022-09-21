Younger children could soon be eligible to receive an updated Covid-19 booster shot. Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said they completed their submission to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of their updated Covid-19 booster for children ages 5 through 11. Moderna on Friday said it had requested FDA authorization for its updated booster for adolescents ages 12 to 17 and for children ages 6 to 11.

