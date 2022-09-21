Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Pfizer, Moderna seek authorization for updated Covid-19 boosters for younger children
Younger children could soon be eligible to receive an updated Covid-19 booster shot. Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said they completed their submission to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of their updated Covid-19 booster for children ages 5 through 11. Moderna on Friday said it had requested FDA authorization for its updated booster for adolescents ages 12 to 17 and for children ages 6 to 11.
What is rainbow fentanyl? Colorful pills drive new warnings about deadliest drug in the US
A new wave of concern has spread across the United States over multi-colored "rainbow fentanyl" pills, powders and blocks -- that look similar to candy or sidewalk chalk -- being sold and used in several states, and potentially posing a threat to young people. But parents of young children should...
