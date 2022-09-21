ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Beef and brawn spur Port Charlotte rushing attack

By By Jacob Hoag Sun Correspondent
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 5 days ago

Shoulder to shoulder, wall to wall, the Port Charlotte offensive line packed itself into a small office that could not have been more than 10 feet square.

The unit runs seven or eight guys deep, including backups, and it filled every gap in the tiny space as offensive line coach Jace Norus dissected film from last week’s dominant win in the rain at Ida Baker.

Size, mobility and tenacity in the trenches is something every coach yearns for but doesn’t always find. You take what you can get at the high school level. For Norus, who is in his eighth season on the Pirates’ staff after playing two himself, it’s becoming the norm.

Though it makes for crowded film study, the tradeoff on the field is well worth it.

“Their confidence is very high right now,” said Norus, who played alongside future FIU tackle Shacquille Williams on the 2013 district championship team.

“They’ve all found that inner dog that you need as an offensive lineman and they take pride in burying people. Pancakes are a big thing for them and they take pride in making people just hate playing on Friday nights.”

The Pirates boast one of the beefiest units in the area anchored by 285-pound tackle Jayce Marcum – younger brother of former Pirate staple Caden Marcum who now plays at Valdosta State University — and 290-pound guard Vinny Chavez. Both are members of the 1,000-pound club.

Using its size and mobility, the Pirates’ line has already proven its might, clearing the way for three 200-yard rushing performances in the opening four games. That included 502 yards of total offense in a 41-14 win over rival Charlotte.

The Pirate attack is led by junior running back Edd Guerrier, who has already amassed 577 yards and nine touchdowns through four games. He can cut sharp and run past defenders, making him an elite talent in the area.

But even he knows that the five guys in front of him have plenty to do with his success.

“I don’t see them mess up often,” Guerrier said. “lt’s rare. They’re the best offensive linemen in Southwest Florida. They make running the ball so easy. I can duck down, run right and then bounce left because they’ll never see it. It’s really easy to get backside cuts. They can’t see me behind (the offensive line).”

Guerrier’s skill set is different from recent running backs the Pirates have had. In 2019 when Ja’Nyrein Washington led the Pirates with 1,100 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, he did so with a powerful attack counter to Guerrier’s shifty nature.

That led Norus to tweak the scheme and allow the line to use its mobility to create explosive plays.

“A lot of our focus is getting to the second level now with Edd being more elusive,” said Norus who utilizes pulling guards regularly on inside and outside runs. “He’s able to make those quick cuts. But it doesn’t matter what scheme you put out there, it all depends on the kids’ understanding.”

Paired with its size and strength, the Pirate line benefits just as much from its depth. Marcum and Chavez might be the brawn, but there’s a platoon that comes with them to spur this high-powered offense.

The right side of the line consistently rotates between Tyler Vinacco and Aiden Lynn at guard with Dylan Gauthier and Dominick Harlow spelling each other at tackle. Ben Davis anchors the middle. Port Charlotte also relies on Sal Keane and Eli Losh as inline tight ends to supplement the line.

Late in games, the Pirates often get an emotional spark from senior Dashawn Henry, who gets constant chants from the student section when the Pirates get up big.

With a more up tempo scheme this year, the Pirates are running an additional 15-20 plays a game. The depth allows them to keep constant pressure on defensive fronts without fatiguing late in games.

“I feel like our O-Line overpowers a lot of other D-Lines,” Chavez said. “Our double teams work really well. We run it right down their throats. Everything’s ramped up this year.”

