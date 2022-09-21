ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynden, WA
Bellingham, WA
Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Whatcom County, WA
Whatcom County, WA
Accidents
City
Home, WA
Bellingham, WA
Accidents
City
Blaine, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Blaine, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Birch Bay, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
whatcom-news.com

Suspicious fire damages Custer manufacturing facility

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 2600 block of Delta Ring Road in Custer first due to an automated alarm and then witness reports of visible flames at a manufacturing facility. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben Boyko said firefighters arrived to find...
CUSTER, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs

A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way

Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
EVERETT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Road House#Canada#Accident#North Whatcom Fire#Nwfr
q13fox.com

Everett police start abandoned shopping cart recovery program

EVERETT, Wash. - Abandoned shopping carts may be a nuisance for a community, but the city of Everett has rolled out a program to help tackle the issue. This week the Everett Police Department announced its Shopping Cart Recovery Program as a solution for retrieving and returning abandoned shopping carts to the owners.
EVERETT, WA
Skagit Breaking

Sedro-Woolley Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on SR20 near Lyman

Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound State Route 20 at Lyman-Hamilton Highway around 8:35 a.m. on September 21st, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Hunter Lake of Sedro-Woolley, had been traveling Westbound State Route...
LYMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
whatcom-news.com

WSDOT study focuses on Mt Baker Highway through Deming, public forum scheduled for Oct. 1st

DEMING, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), citing a lack of “options for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using mobility devices to travel,” have begun a study to “document transportation needs along the SR 542 [Mount Baker Highway] corridor in Deming as well as possible strategies to enhance accessibility and safety for all modes of travel.”
DEMING, WA
kpug1170.com

Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff

SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
SEQUIM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy