Bolt Creek Fire containment drops to 7%; evacuation levels updated
The Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn in Snohomish County, now burning 11,277 acres and is only 7% contained. There’s a Red Flag Warning in effect Monday from noon till 7 p.m. Fire officials say the biggest concern are the humidity levels, which continue to drop. Over 150 firefighters...
Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
Community rallies around family after Bellingham thief steals car with dog still inside
“There are so many things that happened along the way that we’re just . . . wow,” the car owner said.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash between two motorcycles in Mount Vernon
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash between two motorcycles Sunday night on State Route 20 in Mount Vernon, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, a 64-year-old motorcyclist from Blaine was heading northbound on Laconner Whitney Road and went through a green light at the SR 20 intersection.
Things are about to change in Bellingham after a summer without parking officers
“Businesses are similarly reporting positive feedback on parking availability for customers,” Public Works Director Eric Johnston said.
Suspicious fire damages Custer manufacturing facility
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the 2600 block of Delta Ring Road in Custer first due to an automated alarm and then witness reports of visible flames at a manufacturing facility. Whatcom County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief Ben Boyko said firefighters arrived to find...
Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs
A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way
Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
Everett police start abandoned shopping cart recovery program
EVERETT, Wash. - Abandoned shopping carts may be a nuisance for a community, but the city of Everett has rolled out a program to help tackle the issue. This week the Everett Police Department announced its Shopping Cart Recovery Program as a solution for retrieving and returning abandoned shopping carts to the owners.
At least 1 Lynnwood business heavily damaged in fire, under investigation as arson
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — At least one business burned in an overnight fire in Lynnwood, and the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office has announced it is investigating the incident as arson. The fire at Sunrooms Northwest in the 15800 block of Highway 99 was reported at 3:16 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials: Driver stopped with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets in Washington
WASHINGTON — A driver in the HOV lane in Washington was stopped with a fake passenger made from a duffel bag and blankets, officials say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter, the driver was stopped southbound on Interstate 5 near the King County and Snohomish County line.
Sedro-Woolley Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on SR20 near Lyman
Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound State Route 20 at Lyman-Hamilton Highway around 8:35 a.m. on September 21st, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Hunter Lake of Sedro-Woolley, had been traveling Westbound State Route...
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 2 years community custody for property crimes
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Joseph Nathanial Gott, age 26, pled guilty to 2 property crimes and had other related charges dismissed in Whatcom County Superior Court on Thursday, September 22nd. Gott was arrested March 8th and booked into the Whatcom County Jail charged with multiple felony charges including theft of...
With 900 northern giant hornet traps set in Whatcom County, no confirmed captures or sightings this year
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced this week that about 900 monitored traps in place in Whatcom County over the past 12 weeks have not captured any northern giant hornets (formerly known as Asian giant hornets). In addition, there have been no confirmed sightings either.
WSDOT study focuses on Mt Baker Highway through Deming, public forum scheduled for Oct. 1st
DEMING, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), citing a lack of “options for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using mobility devices to travel,” have begun a study to “document transportation needs along the SR 542 [Mount Baker Highway] corridor in Deming as well as possible strategies to enhance accessibility and safety for all modes of travel.”
Over 100 underweight puppies seized in Skagit County
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Over a hundred puppies were seized in Skagit County earlier this month, but they’re not looking for new owners just yet. The Humane Society of Skagit Valley said the puppies were rescued from a property near Sedro-Woolley on September 2nd. KING 5 added that authorities...
Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff
SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
Updated: Man arrested, suspected of Saturday armed robbery at Bellingham bank
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) personnel were dispatched about 10:15am on Saturday, September 24th, to a bank in 1200 block of N State Street due to a report of an armed robbery. BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that officers were sent to the...
Transient man who stabbed a man in downtown Bellingham sent to prison
The man stabbed the victim because the victim was cooperating with law enforcement, court records show.
