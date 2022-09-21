Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
news3lv.com
CCSD hosts job fair seeking bus drivers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District continues to get more bus drivers hired and on the road. Since June, CCSD has been holding job fairs monthly with the goal of getting more people out applying and ultimately hired. Applicants can apply onsite and speak to current...
news3lv.com
Inflation Impacts Food Festivals in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inflation takes a bite out of setup costs at some Las Vegas valley food festivals this weekend,. The 42nd San Genarro Feast is serving fun, but it comes with a higher price because of inflation. Event organizers said the cost to set up the festival increased by roughly $150,000 due to the current state of the economy.
news3lv.com
The Cosmopolitan hosts the 2022 Shark Tank Reunion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The inventors behind Scrub Daddy and Flex Screen are reuniting in Las Vegas. The Cosmopolitan will be the hub of e-commerce at this year's Shark Tank Reunion. Guests have the opportunity to network with Shark Tank alumni, attend mastermind classes, and listen to powerful keynote...
news3lv.com
The Stirling Club
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A true social, private club is just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. It's called The Stirling Club. Joining us now with more is the director of entertainment, Kelly Clinton-Holmes.
news3lv.com
Great American Cookies hosts grand opening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to smell freshly baked cookies from a brand new bakery. Great American Cookies is opening its first location in the valley. Get a taste of the original cookie cake recipe from 1977 at the grand opening on Saturday, September 24. MORE ON NEWS...
news3lv.com
CCSD student grades slightly improve following rollout of grade reform
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District grading reform was front and center Thursday during the Board of Trustees meeting. The latest update highlights the changes being implemented in the district and how the new grading reform showed a slight improvement in student grades. Preliminary data showed fewer students with at least one “F” during the 2021-2022 compared to the last four academic years as well as an increase of students receiving a grade of “A.”
news3lv.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: How Las Vegas is celebrating across the valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and organizations across the valley are honoring the community with various events through October 15. The City of North Las Vegas kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a night-long celebration highlighting the city’s Hispanic population with food, music, and live entertainment.
news3lv.com
6th annual Public Lands Day celebration is here
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab some gloves and trash bags, and get ready to clean up your local parks alongside other community members. The 6th annual Public Lands Day celebration is here, and you can get involved. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 9 a.m....
news3lv.com
Woman involved in alleged affair with Robert Telles transfers to different county office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman involved in an alleged affair with Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is currently facing murder charges, has been moved to a different county department, according to Clark County officials. Roberta Lee-Kennett will be a family service specialist for the Department of...
news3lv.com
Singer blackbear headlines at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Superstar blackbear sold out Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Friday night. The singer debuted his first tour since 2019, showcasing his latest album "in loving memory." He introduced new songs "dead inside" and "toxic energy" while bringing back some fan favorites like "hot girl bummer." To...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce inaugural season schedule
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will be home to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs this season. Las Vegas' national lacrosse league has scheduled its home opener for Friday, December 16. Catch the game against Panther City LC at 7:30 p.m. MORE...
news3lv.com
4 killed Friday in traffic related deaths in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were killed in traffic-related fatalities on Friday in the Las Vegas valley. The deadly day ended with two drivers killed on Las Vegas Blvd just north of Craig Rd by Nellis Air Force Base. The deaths are adding to a rise in fatalities on our roadways according to Erin Breen, Director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man gets prison time for trying to burn down federal courthouse
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to over four years in prison for an attempt to burn down a federal courthouse two years ago, according to prosecutors. Marty Clark, 32, pleaded guilty back in June to a count of depredation against property of the United States, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nevada said in a news release.
news3lv.com
Local wins $55k jackpot from Rampart Casino
One lucky local won big Wednesday night. The North Las Vegas native took home $55, 177 from Summerlin's Rampart Casino. They took home the big prize after a $2.50 bet on Dragon Crash. Congratulations!
news3lv.com
Nevada high schools honored with National College Success Award
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 25 Nevada high schools have been recognized, receiving the prestigious college success award. Among those recognized are 11CCSD schools including Palo Verde High School, Las Vegas Academy of Arts, and Southeast Career Technical Academy. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson teen named finalist in nation's...
news3lv.com
The world-famous San Gennaro feast is back and better than ever
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Who's ready for some good food and music this weekend?. Well, get ready because Nevada's biggest Italian and international food festival is finally back after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The 42nd annual San Gennaro Feast, located at the M Resort, Casino, and Spa., started on Wednesday and will continue through Sunday, the 25.
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks Imagine Dragons gala concert, Miranda Lambert residency
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the weekend, which means there's plenty of entertainment available around Las Vegas. Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes joined us to talk about Imagine Dragons' upcoming gala concert and the opening of Miranda Lambert's residency on the Strip. He also talks about Bruno Mars headlining New...
news3lv.com
Celebrate "The Walking Dead" with Michael Cudlitz at Resorts World
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The Walking Dead" fans are invited to celebrate the show's final season. Michael Cudlitz is hosting a celebrity Smoke & Sip event at Resorts World on Friday, September 30. MORE ON NEWS 3 | The Cosmopolitan hosts the 2022 Shark Tank Reunion. Fans can indulge...
news3lv.com
Vegas Golden Knights Foundation hosts One October memorial blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas community is invited to donate blood to help hospital patients in need of blood transfusions. The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will host a one-day blood drive in honor of the 5th anniversary of the One October tragedy. The blood drive will be...
news3lv.com
Golf course geese killings upset neighbors in Northwest golf community
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It’s overseed season for golf courses which when maintenance workers spread grass seed to revitalize the turf. But the problem is geese. Residents around the Los Prados Golf Course are appalled at how their course is getting rid of geese. “I heard gunshots,” said...
