ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

CCSD hosts job fair seeking bus drivers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District continues to get more bus drivers hired and on the road. Since June, CCSD has been holding job fairs monthly with the goal of getting more people out applying and ultimately hired. Applicants can apply onsite and speak to current...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Inflation Impacts Food Festivals in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inflation takes a bite out of setup costs at some Las Vegas valley food festivals this weekend,. The 42nd San Genarro Feast is serving fun, but it comes with a higher price because of inflation. Event organizers said the cost to set up the festival increased by roughly $150,000 due to the current state of the economy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Cosmopolitan hosts the 2022 Shark Tank Reunion

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The inventors behind Scrub Daddy and Flex Screen are reuniting in Las Vegas. The Cosmopolitan will be the hub of e-commerce at this year's Shark Tank Reunion. Guests have the opportunity to network with Shark Tank alumni, attend mastermind classes, and listen to powerful keynote...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Stirling Club

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A true social, private club is just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. It's called The Stirling Club. Joining us now with more is the director of entertainment, Kelly Clinton-Holmes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Business
news3lv.com

Great American Cookies hosts grand opening

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get ready to smell freshly baked cookies from a brand new bakery. Great American Cookies is opening its first location in the valley. Get a taste of the original cookie cake recipe from 1977 at the grand opening on Saturday, September 24. MORE ON NEWS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CCSD student grades slightly improve following rollout of grade reform

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District grading reform was front and center Thursday during the Board of Trustees meeting. The latest update highlights the changes being implemented in the district and how the new grading reform showed a slight improvement in student grades. Preliminary data showed fewer students with at least one “F” during the 2021-2022 compared to the last four academic years as well as an increase of students receiving a grade of “A.”
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: How Las Vegas is celebrating across the valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and organizations across the valley are honoring the community with various events through October 15. The City of North Las Vegas kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a night-long celebration highlighting the city’s Hispanic population with food, music, and live entertainment.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

6th annual Public Lands Day celebration is here

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Grab some gloves and trash bags, and get ready to clean up your local parks alongside other community members. The 6th annual Public Lands Day celebration is here, and you can get involved. The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 9 a.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Real Estate Brokerage#Marketing Strategies#Business Industry#Linus Business
news3lv.com

Singer blackbear headlines at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Superstar blackbear sold out Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas Friday night. The singer debuted his first tour since 2019, showcasing his latest album "in loving memory." He introduced new songs "dead inside" and "toxic energy" while bringing back some fan favorites like "hot girl bummer." To...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce inaugural season schedule

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino will be home to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs this season. Las Vegas' national lacrosse league has scheduled its home opener for Friday, December 16. Catch the game against Panther City LC at 7:30 p.m. MORE...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

4 killed Friday in traffic related deaths in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four people were killed in traffic-related fatalities on Friday in the Las Vegas valley. The deadly day ended with two drivers killed on Las Vegas Blvd just north of Craig Rd by Nellis Air Force Base. The deaths are adding to a rise in fatalities on our roadways according to Erin Breen, Director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
news3lv.com

Las Vegas man gets prison time for trying to burn down federal courthouse

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to over four years in prison for an attempt to burn down a federal courthouse two years ago, according to prosecutors. Marty Clark, 32, pleaded guilty back in June to a count of depredation against property of the United States, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nevada said in a news release.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada high schools honored with National College Success Award

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 25 Nevada high schools have been recognized, receiving the prestigious college success award. Among those recognized are 11CCSD schools including Palo Verde High School, Las Vegas Academy of Arts, and Southeast Career Technical Academy. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson teen named finalist in nation's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The world-famous San Gennaro feast is back and better than ever

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Who's ready for some good food and music this weekend?. Well, get ready because Nevada's biggest Italian and international food festival is finally back after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The 42nd annual San Gennaro Feast, located at the M Resort, Casino, and Spa., started on Wednesday and will continue through Sunday, the 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate "The Walking Dead" with Michael Cudlitz at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "The Walking Dead" fans are invited to celebrate the show's final season. Michael Cudlitz is hosting a celebrity Smoke & Sip event at Resorts World on Friday, September 30. MORE ON NEWS 3 | The Cosmopolitan hosts the 2022 Shark Tank Reunion. Fans can indulge...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy