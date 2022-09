“This historic distinction underscores SIUE’s continued rise as a national leader and model for effective anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion (ADEI) efforts,” said Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD. “As we define the University’s future through our newly launched strategic plan, inclusive excellence will be through-line in every bold step forward. SIUE is committed to making social mobility possible for entire families, as we close equity gaps and build a diverse community of professionals who cultivate an environment of academic excellence.”

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO