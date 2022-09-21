Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
COVID-19 in SWLA: September 26, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 798 new cases. · 192 new reinfections (Per the...
KPLC TV
Touchdown Live - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Wade's Video Forecast: Warm weather continues, cooler next week... The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keeping an eye on the heat and the tropics. Wade's Video Forecast: Still watching the tropics... KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
Louisiana State Police participates in National Seat Check day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many gathered at the Southwest Beverage Company on Broad Street on Saturday to have their child car seats properly installed into their car by Louisiana State Police. State Deputies were there to advise parents on how to best fasten seats into vehicles. For those without...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful weather ahead in our forecast this week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our forecast will feature some great fall-like weather ahead as we are watching those dropping humidity levels cooler temperatures and nights down in the 50s for most of the week. On top of that a lot of sunshine will make for nice afternoons without that humidity with temperatures topping out in the 80s for highs.
KPLC TV
La. clinics set to receive millions in federal funding to fight opioid crisis
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As East Baton Rouge Parish is on track for another record year of deadly overdoses, the federal government announced a billion-dollar initiative on Friday, Sept. 23, to help states fight the opioid epidemic. Millions of dollars in federal funding will start flowing into Louisiana and...
