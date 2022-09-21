The average high for Indianapolis this time of year is 74° and the fall-like feel is in the air as we close out September and take in the first full week of the season. Tuesday morning will start of with temperatures in the low to mid 40s across central Indiana with a few areas that could drop to the upper 30s. It will likely be the coldest morning we’ve had since late April. Breezy winds out of the northwest will make it a challenge for temperatures to rise into the mid-60s and gusts up to 30 mph are expected and we’ll stay sunny, windy and cool for Wednesday. Winds will ease Thursday but we’ll stay cool with highs in the 60s. We’re back to 70° by Friday and seasonal temperatures will be around for the weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO