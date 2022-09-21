Read full article on original website
Feds: Some Indiana Dairy Queen locations violated child labor laws
Dairy Queen locations in Indiana and Michigan operated by a Fort Wayne-based company violated child labor laws, federal officials say. The U.S. Department of Labor found H&H Coldwater LLC, which operates 11 franchise locations, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act at stores in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Bluffton, Decatur and Sturgis, Michigan.
Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita...
A dry, cool week for central Indiana; Hurricane Ian grows stronger and threatens Florida
The average high for Indianapolis this time of year is 74° and the fall-like feel is in the air as we close out September and take in the first full week of the season. Tuesday morning will start of with temperatures in the low to mid 40s across central Indiana with a few areas that could drop to the upper 30s. It will likely be the coldest morning we’ve had since late April. Breezy winds out of the northwest will make it a challenge for temperatures to rise into the mid-60s and gusts up to 30 mph are expected and we’ll stay sunny, windy and cool for Wednesday. Winds will ease Thursday but we’ll stay cool with highs in the 60s. We’re back to 70° by Friday and seasonal temperatures will be around for the weekend.
Florida officials urge new residents to take approaching storm seriously
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Emergency management officials are urging all Florida residents, especially those who are new to the area, to be prepare for a potential hurricane. Tropical Storm Ian, which rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, is expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days.
