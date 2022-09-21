ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger 'wanted to HIT' Sky Sports presenter Geoff Shreeves after an 8-2 loss to Manchester United in 2011 over 'brutal' questions asking 'if he would resign'

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Arsene Wenger 'wanted to hit' Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves because of his 'brutal' questions asked in the wake of an 8-2 defeat to Manchester United in 2011.

Pressure was immense on Wenger following the humiliating loss at Old Trafford and Shreeves, in his role as touchline reporter for Sky Sports, took on the post-match interview in the tunnel.

Recounting the episode in his new book, Cheers, Geoff! Tales from the Touchline, which has been serialised by the Sun, Shreeves has revealed how his hard-hitting questions got under the skin of Wenger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C54hR_0i547cby00
Geoff Shreeves has recalled how Arsene Wenger (pictured) 'wanted to hit' him back in 2011
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBHG4_0i547cby00
Shreeves (pictured interviewing Wenger in 2016) has revealed how his 'brutal' questions got under the skin of the then-Arsenal manager following an 8-2 loss against Manchester United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdOwu_0i547cby00
Shreeves has told all on his career with Sky Sports in his new book

'There was no room for soft-soap questions - Wenger had to face an inquisition,' Shreeves said.

'I asked if he would resign and if he thought the board would back him. Brutal questions.

'I could see the anger building in his eyes and afterwards Arsenal's head of media, Mark Gonnella said: "The boss has just told me he wanted to hit you during that interview, he was so angry."

'Years later, Arsene told me: "Geoff, I wanted to hit you that day, it's true. But you were not the only one - there were many others."'

Shreeves has struck up a report with the biggest names in the game having carved out a career as Sky Sports' Chief Touchline Reporter.

He joined the broadcaster in 1991 and has gone on to be the recognisable voice and face of coverage and post-match interviews.

Shreeves details the 'visceral' dislike and animosity between Wenger and Manchester United icon Sir Alex Ferguson, not just on that day but as they dueled for football's biggest honours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10B9ED_0i547cby00
Wenger said years later to Shreeves that he did want to hit him after Arsenal's humiliating day

Arsenal were depleted heading to Old Trafford but nonetheless it was a defeat that went down as the lowest point of Wenger's Arsenal career.

For Manchester United Wayne Rooney scored a hat-trick, Ashley Young scored two from long range, while Danny Welbeck, Nani and Ji-Sung Park also got on the score sheet.

As well as detailing how an irate Wenger 'wanted to hit him' at United, there are also stories of a different side to the Frenchman, one where he would come for a glass of wine after a match at Wigan and unpack the day's events.

