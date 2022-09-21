ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Oktoberfest returns with goal to bring out-of-town guests

By By ANNIE HARMAN
Owatonna People's Press
Owatonna People's Press
 2 days ago

It’s that time of year again to dust off your lederhosen and dirndls, as Mineral Springs Brewery prepares to bring back Oktoberfest.

After the inaugural German celebration last year, Bill Cronin said MSB is going into the second year “smarter.”

“We’ve made some adjustments, like moving the tent north a bit,” Cronin said, stating this decision will help allow the food trucks to be more accessible. The second annual Oktoberfest will take place Friday through Sunday.

An important difference this year, though, is that the brew crew is going to expand on the local event to try to draw new faces into the city. Imploring the help of Glenda Smith, the tourism director for the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Cronin said MSB is determined to bring out-of-town guests to their Oktoberfest experience.

“We really believe we will draw hundreds of people from southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities,” Cronin said. “On social media, we’re able to see some traffic of people saying they just booked their room at the Courtyard, and I know Brian Billington at the Courtyard is excited and ready to host people for this event.”

“They are right up the street from MSB,” Cronin continued. “So downtown will see a lot of foot traffic between us and the hotel.”

Smith said MSB’s Oktoberfest is the perfect kind of event to help get Owatonna at top of mind for potential visitors.

“Since starting at this job, I’ve realized I look at things differently. Events like this, I used to just go to and have fun, but now I find myself thinking, ‘Who wants to come to this? Who can I reach out to?’” Smith said. “MSB does such a good job of self-promoting, so really it was a chance to help expand that to outside of Owatonna.”

Cronin said they are feeling confident going into Oktoberfest that new faces will be plentiful during the three day event. While they are anxious to greet their new guests, Cronin added they are just as excited to celebrate the community they call home by bringing back what was determined to be a hit last year.

“Our Meriden Marzen is back, along with our L’Auger Wagon,” Cronin said, nodding to the German brews that take roughly six months to “lager,” or sit and age to bring forth the best taste. “The Brian Raichle Band will also be back Friday and Saturday, and they’re not just a polka band — they’re yucking it up and performing just like we’re in Germany.”

Overall, Cronin said the three-day event is all about giving a quality experience to the community that has supporting the brewery since it first opened in late 2019.

“Oktoberfest gives all of us, the owners, staff and anyone associated with MSB, the chance to really celebrate the community,” Cronin said.

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna People's Press

Owatonna, MN
Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

