Dibble, OK

KTUL

Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured

GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma animal rescue is saving dogs and cats from rural shelters

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — Safe Haven Animal Rescue went to the Chickasha Animal Shelter Sunday. The rescue goes out to rural shelters, like the Chickasha shelter, to help get dogs and cats adopted that have been there for months. Rural shelters have fewer resources and public attention than city...
CHICKASHA, OK
KTUL

Adopters plan playdate for Poodles rescued from puppy mill

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A few recently rescued and adopted poodle and doodles were reunited for a playdate in Owasso on Sunday. In July, about 70 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Pontotoc County. The Tulsa SPCA and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals took the dogs to help rehabilitate, foster and adopt out to loving families.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Crane falls into building in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding after a crane fell into a building in downtown OKC on Saturday afternoon. Officials say the incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Main Street, or the future home of KWTV/NEWS9. Authorities have closed North Robinson Avenue between West Sheridan Avenue and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

UCO students speak out on Title IX athlete discrimination lawsuit

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Female athletes at UCO are now speaking out about their experiences at the University, breaking down what ultimately led to filing a Title IX lawsuit. Title IX is a law that's been in place for around 50 years, which prohibits schools from treating men and women differently.
EDMOND, OK

