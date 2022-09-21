Read full article on original website
Edmond police officer injured in Friday pursuit put on 'maximum life support'
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond police officer who was involved in a wreck on Friday has been placed on maximum life support. Sergeant Joseph 'Joe' Wells was involved in a pursuit on his motorcycle on Friday that ended with him getting hit by the vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Garrett Trammell.
Deadly crash in Grady County leaves one teenager dead, 3 injured
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash that left one teenager dead and three injured near Amber on Saturday night. Officials say 36-year-old Deidra Hicks of Lawton was driving westbound on I-44 with three passengers when she rear-ended another driver, rolling her vehicle. Hicks and two...
Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly beating dog with pole in Walmart parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested for animal cruelty after allegedly beating a dog at a Walmart parking lot. Police said they responded to Walmart on E. I-240 Service Road shortly after 11 p.m. on September 22. Police said witnesses told them Robert Gilley was...
Bail set at $950,000 for suspect in crash that injured Edmond police officer
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The suspect in a car chase that left an Edmond police officer injured on Friday is facing two felony charges. Garrett Trammell is in the Oklahoma County Jail and facing five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He's also facing one count...
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Police seeking suspect that pulled gun on employee in northwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon. Officials say a man pointed a gun and threatened an Auto Zone employee as he was stealing merchandise from the store. Reports say the incident occurred near NW 10th St and Rockwell Ave. If...
Family still searching for answers 35 years after Oklahoma's infamous "State Fair Murders"
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — It has been thirty-five years since two sisters were murdered after leaving the Oklahoma State Fair. Investigators say it is the most infamous cold case in Oklahoma history. Investigators say Sept. 23, 1987 was the last time the sisters were seen alive. They were...
3 arrested in connection to apartment attack in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police have arrested three suspects in connection to a attack on an elderly man in northeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the the incident was caught on a security camera near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Officials say the attack happened in August, but thanks...
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns honored at concert featuring Beach Boys and John Stamos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Injured Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns was honored Saturday during a concert at the Civic Center Music Hall featuring the Beach Boys, actor John Stamos, and Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean. Johns was injured last month when he used his body to shield Sgt....
Hundreds gather for Sgt. Swartz & Johns 'Officer Down Benefit Ride
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Saturday morning hundreds gathered at the Crossings Community Church to support both Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Deputy Mark Johns who were shot in the line of duty while serving lock out papers in August. Sgt. Swartz was killed at the scene. Deputy Johns gave...
Oklahoma animal rescue is saving dogs and cats from rural shelters
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOKH) — Safe Haven Animal Rescue went to the Chickasha Animal Shelter Sunday. The rescue goes out to rural shelters, like the Chickasha shelter, to help get dogs and cats adopted that have been there for months. Rural shelters have fewer resources and public attention than city...
Adopters plan playdate for Poodles rescued from puppy mill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A few recently rescued and adopted poodle and doodles were reunited for a playdate in Owasso on Sunday. In July, about 70 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Pontotoc County. The Tulsa SPCA and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals took the dogs to help rehabilitate, foster and adopt out to loving families.
Crane falls into building in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding after a crane fell into a building in downtown OKC on Saturday afternoon. Officials say the incident occurred in the 100 block of W. Main Street, or the future home of KWTV/NEWS9. Authorities have closed North Robinson Avenue between West Sheridan Avenue and...
Oklahoma Children's Hospital doctor warns against participating in 'sleepy chicken' trend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recent TikTok challenge called "sleepy chicken" encourages people to cook chicken in acetaminophen, dextromethorphan, and doxylamine, the ingredients in Nyquil and other cold medicines. Doctors with OU Health are strongly encouraging people not to participate in the trend. Dr. Vamsikrishna Kaliki said when a...
UCO students speak out on Title IX athlete discrimination lawsuit
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Female athletes at UCO are now speaking out about their experiences at the University, breaking down what ultimately led to filing a Title IX lawsuit. Title IX is a law that's been in place for around 50 years, which prohibits schools from treating men and women differently.
Myriad Gardens Pumpkinville wins first place for best pumpkin patch in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Myriad Gardens Fall Festival Pumpkinville won first place in the Top Pumpkin Patch in the United States by the 10 Best USA Today Poll. Pumpkinville was voted number one out of 20 contenders nationwide on Friday. Myriad Gardens Pumpkinville began in the Myriad Botanical Gardens'...
