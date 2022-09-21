ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

ASU mourning death of student

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
ALBANY, GA
Government Technology

Thomas County Schools to Help Shape Georgia AI Curriculum

(TNS) — Thomas County schools lead the way when it comes to their extensive computer science programs. Now, the Georgia Department of Education Computer Science Program is reaching out to them for help in an untapped curriculum field: Artificial Intelligence. The project to begin working on a curriculum for...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Walk with Neko

High school auditorium officially named after Albany activist, original Freedom Singer. The auditorium was named after Rutha Harris. Enrollment, improvements addressed in Albany Tech ‘State of the College’ speech. Enrollment, improvements addressed in Albany Tech ‘State of the College’ speech.
ALBANY, GA
Albany, GA
Valdosta, GA
Albany, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany sees rise in August unemployment rate

ATLANTA — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 4.2% in August, up three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.2 percent. “As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the work force as...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Some football games rescheduled ahead of inclement weather from Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgia high schoolers will hit the gridiron a little earlier than Friday out of caution for inclement weather that could be caused by Hurricane Ian. The Colquitt County Packer varsity football game against Lincoln Trojans has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7:30...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Manager no longer employed at Tift Theatre following controversy

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Controversy over a show cancellation in Tift county erupted one week ago. Tifton’s City manager, Pete Pyrzenski, confirmed that Holden Stokes is no longer with the city. He wouldn’t say why. “Yes, Holden is no longer with the city. I can validate that” Pyrzenski said....
TIFTON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Kinchafoonee Creek, Lee County

Rising near Buena Vista, Kinchafoonee Creek flows southeasterly for nearly 92 miles before joining the Flint River at Albany. According to Ken Krakow, the name is Creek for Bone Mortar or Mortar Nutshells, which referred to a device for cracking nuts. The creek [longer than many rivers] was such an important artery in the early settlement of the area that it gave its name to Kinchafoonee County, which was later changed to Webster County.
LEE COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Phoebe welcomes Powell as new orthopaedic trauma surgeon

ALBANY, GA – Growing up in the one-stop-light town of Roseboro, NC, Eddie Powell dreamed of following in his father’s footsteps. “My dad was the family doctor in town. He loved medicine, and he was a hard worker,” Dr. Powell said. “He would see 60 patients a day. Seeing him work that way kind of inspired me to be more and do more.”
ALBANY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia

ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Week 6: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Week 6′s Game of the Week, it will be between Terrell Academy and Deerfield-Windsor, who are both undefeated so far this season. Crisp County @ Northside (Macon) Dodge County @ Fitzgerald. Cook @ Jeff Davis. Berrien @ Worth County. Metter @ Irwin County. Bleckely...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany flavors “DC Fly In”

ALBANY, GA – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce last week led a delegation of local leaders to Washington, D.C., for the annual “DC Fly In,” the organization’s long-standing annual federal advocacy event. The delegation, representing the public and private sectors, met with national leaders and lawmakers on issues most vital to Albany and Southwest Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Chehaw's Black Jack casino event a 'hit'

ALBANY — More than 125 people turned out to gamble for a good cause at Chehaw Park & Zoo’s first Black Jack & Black Rhinos casino night. The event raised $2,100 for the International Rhino Foundation as well as money for other conservation and educational initiatives. “It went...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Peanut Festival returns to Plains

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - A yearly tradition is back for a South Georgia town. The 25th annual Peanut Festival in Plains was held on Saturday, Sept.r 24. The event drew in tourists to see former President Jimmy Carter and, of course, to enjoy peanuts. “I come for the bags and...
PLAINS, GA
WALB 10

9 charged in fight at Dougherty High

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA

