It's all business for Portland State during this week's trip to play Montana

montanarightnow.com
Montana Grizzlies bury Portland State with flurry of points in 2nd quarter
MISSOULA – Montana was on its heels when Portland State put together a lengthy drive to cut UM’s lead to 17-14 late in the second quarter. The second-ranked Griz leaned forward and responded with nine points over the next 22 seconds of game clock to push their lead to 12 points. They added 13 more as they had a flurry of points, a 22-0 run over the final 5:19 of the first half, to take a 39-14 lead into the break.
montanarightnow.com
Grizzlies Earn Homecoming Victory 53-16 Over Portland State
The Vikings had a fortuitous start but the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies overpowered them down the stretch as Montana rolled to a 53-16 homecoming victory on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Portland State could not have scripted a better opening to the game as the Vikings pooched the opening kickoff...
montanarightnow.com
University of Montana sees largest spike of first-year students in six years
MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana saw its largest first-year class this fall for the first time in six years welcoming more than 1,300 new students to the Missoula campus. A release from UM said this is a 6% jump in first-year students over 2021; furthermore, another 74 first-year...
montanarightnow.com
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, 'camp pirates'
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called campsite pirates. The Statesman Journal reports that park rangers have sometimes had to play mediator and detective when disputes break out over reserved and first-come, first-served campsites. In some cases, would-be campers will remove a reservation card from a reserved site and replace it with their own. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation says in a few cases people have even thrown punches in disputes at Sunnyside County Park. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has said it will seek legislation to give rangers added protection amid increasing harassment on the job.
montanarightnow.com
Helena Shocks Sentinel; Snaps Spartans 25 Game Win Streak
It was a shocker in Missoula. The Helena Bengals went to MCPS Stadium and upset the Sentinel Spartans winning 35-7. The loss snaps a 25 game winning streak for the Spartans and the move bumps the Bengals ahead of Sentinel in the Western AA standings.
montanarightnow.com
Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased
Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased Friday morning. Sanders’ family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee and Lake County 9-1-1 was notified around 10:00 am. Sander was located nearby deceased.
montanarightnow.com
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion
MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
montanarightnow.com
Missoula County looking to hire more staff for possible Election Day registration
MISSOULA, Mont. - "The Missoula County Elections Office is looking to recruit additional election aides to staff the Nov. 8 federal general in the event that Election Day registration will be available. While the state law passed in 2021 prohibiting Election Day registration remains under legal review, the office seeks...
