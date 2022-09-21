ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

It's all business for Portland State during this week's trip to play Montana

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
 4 days ago
Montana Grizzlies bury Portland State with flurry of points in 2nd quarter

MISSOULA – Montana was on its heels when Portland State put together a lengthy drive to cut UM’s lead to 17-14 late in the second quarter. The second-ranked Griz leaned forward and responded with nine points over the next 22 seconds of game clock to push their lead to 12 points. They added 13 more as they had a flurry of points, a 22-0 run over the final 5:19 of the first half, to take a 39-14 lead into the break.
Grizzlies Earn Homecoming Victory 53-16 Over Portland State

The Vikings had a fortuitous start but the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies overpowered them down the stretch as Montana rolled to a 53-16 homecoming victory on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Portland State could not have scripted a better opening to the game as the Vikings pooched the opening kickoff...
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, 'camp pirates'

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called campsite pirates. The Statesman Journal reports that park rangers have sometimes had to play mediator and detective when disputes break out over reserved and first-come, first-served campsites. In some cases, would-be campers will remove a reservation card from a reserved site and replace it with their own. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation says in a few cases people have even thrown punches in disputes at Sunnyside County Park. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has said it will seek legislation to give rangers added protection amid increasing harassment on the job.
Helena Shocks Sentinel; Snaps Spartans 25 Game Win Streak

It was a shocker in Missoula. The Helena Bengals went to MCPS Stadium and upset the Sentinel Spartans winning 35-7. The loss snaps a 25 game winning streak for the Spartans and the move bumps the Bengals ahead of Sentinel in the Western AA standings.
Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell reports Chuck Sanders was found deceased Friday morning. Sanders’ family located his truck in a remote area west of Arlee and Lake County 9-1-1 was notified around 10:00 am. Sander was located nearby deceased.
Interest in Trinity apartments grows as project nears completion

MISSOULA, Mont. - More affordable housing opportunities are about to hit Missoula as crews get closer to finishing the Trinity apartments. There'll be 202 units in total. The majority will be one bedroom apartments, but unite will range all the way up to four bedrooms. The apartments are set up...
