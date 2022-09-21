Read full article on original website
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified
The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately 10 minutes inside the Capitol that day.According to CNN, the nine-minute call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York, and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been...
Former January 6 committee staffer says texts show evidence of ‘attempted coup’ – live
Denver Riggleman tells 60 Minutes that texts from Mark Meadows amounted to a ‘roadmap to an attempted coup’
All candidates for the Collin County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey
Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Collin County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2 —incumbent Mike Missildine (R) and Irvin Barrett (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
