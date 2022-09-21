ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Capitol rioter who received call from White House on Jan 6 is identified

The recipient of an outgoing phone call made from the White House switchboard to January 6 rioter was a New York man who spent approximately 10 minutes inside the Capitol that day.According to CNN, the nine-minute call was placed to a mobile phone belonging to Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old supporter of former president Donald Trump who travelled to Washington from Brooklyn, New York, and attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse which immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol.In April, Lunyk was sentenced on charges that he’d entered and illegally demonstrated inside the Capitol, which had been...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Source Weekly#Republican#Democrat#House
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for the Collin County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Collin County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Place 2 —incumbent Mike Missildine (R) and Irvin Barrett (D) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy