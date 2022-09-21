ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post

Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
PHOENIX, AZ
Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying

Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
NBA
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran

View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Warriors Executive Bob Myers Gives Huge Props To Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green For Recruiting Efforts: "They Should Just Be GMs"

In Golden State, team President/GM Bob Myers has done a pretty solid job collecting talent. After just two years of irrelevancy, the Dubs climbed back into contention and ended the 2021-22 season with a championship victory over the Boston Celtics. This summer, while the Warriors failed to land any big-name...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Troy Brown Jr.’s Reaction The First Time He Played Against LeBron James: “The First thing I Remember About Playing Against LeBron Was Just Like Standing Next To Him And Seeing How Physically Bigger He Wasn’t Than Me.”

As the Los Angeles Lakers gear up for the upcoming season, Troy Brown Jr., one of the latest additions to the side during the offseason relived his memory of playing against LeBron James for the first time. Brown Jr. signed with the Lakers after donning the Chicago Bulls jersey last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Matt Barnes: Boston situation is '100 times uglier than any of us thought'

After former player Matt Barnes defended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka last night in a video, he has now deleted the post and retracted his comments. In a subsequent video, Barnes said he learned more about the situation and called the situation "deep and messy." Barnes commented:. "Last night, without...
BOSTON, MA
Russell Westbrook & All Other Players Except Dennis Schroder In Attendance For First Day Of Minicamp

After a long layoff, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally gearing up for the 2022-23 season to officially tip off within the next month. The offseason was a busy one for the Lakers, who added several new pieces to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Russell Westbrook also remains on the roster despite constant trade negotiations that would’ve brought back multiple players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Details spill on Celtics staffer tied to Ime Udoka scandal – including past contact with Nia Long

The NBA season is fast approaching, and yet all anybody can talk about is Ime Udoka. Information has trickled out on the nature of the Boston Celtics head coach’s transgressions against the team’s code of conduct, but one detail that continues to elude fans and observers – likely for the best – is the identity of the female staffer involved in the whole fiasco.
BOSTON, MA

