FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
Ime Udoka’s Celtics scandal takes shocking twist as new details revealed on ‘consensual’ relationship
It didn’t take long before the Boston Celtics made their decision on Ime Udoka after it was revealed that the head coach had an affair with a female employee of the organization. As it turns out, however, there could be much more to this than what’s on the surface.
Jae Crowder Confirms His Departure From Phoenix Suns In Shocking Post
Whenever anyone talks about the Phoenix Suns, it is the superstars Devin Booker and Chris Paul who often stand out. But the Suns are much more than just Booker and CP3. Boasting some of the best role players, the Suns are a very balanced side. Among one of the most important role players on the team is Jae Crowder.
San Antonio Spurs Could Land Russell Westbrook For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Or Jakob Poeltl
The Los Angeles Lakers might be reportedly bolstered by the additions of role players Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and former Ute Jakob Poeltl. Recent rumors suggest the San Antonio Spurs are an interested party to acquire Russell Westbrook. Westbrook’s undetermined future with the Lakers has been a constant talking point...
Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying
Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
Adrian Wojnarowski Confirms That Ime Udoka's Career Is Not Over: "This Is Not Going To Be A Death Knell For Him..."
In the aftermath of a major scandal, Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing the possibility of his coaching career being over for good. With so much weight surrounding the crisis in Boston, it seems only a matter of time before his suspension turns into a full-blown exit. And while some...
James Harden Flexes His Peak Gym Body In Viral Photo With Allen Iverson Mural
After several seasons of drama and chaos, James Harden has really ignited his doubters and haters. Now, with so much to prove, Harden will have to work harder than ever before if he wants to call this season a success for his legacy. While some Sixers fans continue to worry...
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia 76ers have been seen as a contender for the last few years, but they have been unable to get out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. They pulled off a blockbuster trade during the 2021-22 NBA season to...
JJ Redick On How Kawhi Leonard Prevented The Philadelphia 76ers From Winning The 2019 NBA Title: "He Went On Full Michael Jordan Mode"
The 2019 NBA playoffs were one of the most exciting in recent years. Many teams had serious championship aspirations going into the postseason, but it was the Toronto Raptors who prevailed above everybody, beating the Golden State Warriors in the Finals to win the first championship in Raptors history. It...
Skip Bayless Says The Lakers Are Not Trading For Buddy Hield Because LeBron James And Anthony Davis Pushed Hard Jeanie Buss To Get Russell Westbrook Last Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have won 17 NBA titles which contributes to them being one of the most iconic NBA franchises in the league. In fact, they are tied with the Boston Celtics for the most banners hanging in the rafters. So one would assume that the Purple and Gold...
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
Warriors Executive Bob Myers Gives Huge Props To Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green For Recruiting Efforts: "They Should Just Be GMs"
In Golden State, team President/GM Bob Myers has done a pretty solid job collecting talent. After just two years of irrelevancy, the Dubs climbed back into contention and ended the 2021-22 season with a championship victory over the Boston Celtics. This summer, while the Warriors failed to land any big-name...
Matisse Thybulle’s offseason work draws massive praise from Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers
The 2022-23 season is a very important one for Matisse Thybulle. The Philadelphia 76ers’ defensive specialist is on the verge of losing his spot with the Sixers following years of inconsistent improvement on offense and a diminished role in the playoffs. By all accounts, tough, the Sixers’ young wing has seized the opportunity to develop his game more.
NBA Fans React To ESPN's Top 5 Players For 2022-23 Season: "There Aren't 3 Better Players Than Steph Curry And There Are Not 5 Players Better Than LeBron James."
ESPN has released their top 5 list of players for the 2022-23 NBA season and of course, it's making a lot of noise. These lists always get a lot of attention from fans who disagree with certain players' positions and how they're perceived around the association. As usual, many had...
Troy Brown Jr.’s Reaction The First Time He Played Against LeBron James: “The First thing I Remember About Playing Against LeBron Was Just Like Standing Next To Him And Seeing How Physically Bigger He Wasn’t Than Me.”
As the Los Angeles Lakers gear up for the upcoming season, Troy Brown Jr., one of the latest additions to the side during the offseason relived his memory of playing against LeBron James for the first time. Brown Jr. signed with the Lakers after donning the Chicago Bulls jersey last...
Russell Westbrook Attended The Grand Opening Of His Store In Los Angeles: "Our Star Sales Associate Is Here."
Russell Westbrook's exploits on the court in Los Angeles leave much to be desired, the point guard is expected to perform at a much higher level than he has shown since joining his hometown franchise last season. But basketball isn't everything, there is more to Russell Westbrook and his life than just what occurs on the court.
Matt Barnes: Boston situation is '100 times uglier than any of us thought'
After former player Matt Barnes defended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka last night in a video, he has now deleted the post and retracted his comments. In a subsequent video, Barnes said he learned more about the situation and called the situation "deep and messy." Barnes commented:. "Last night, without...
Bill Simmons Reveals If Robert Sarver Hadn't Agreed To Sell The Phoenix Suns, Adam Silver Would Have Used Michael Jordan To Serve The 'Death Blow' To Sarver
After being stuck in mediocrity for a while, the Phoenix Suns are finally making some progress in the NBA. Over the last two seasons, the Suns have become one of the best teams in the league. The credit for this turnaround goes to the rise of Devin Booker. Booker took...
LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State's All-Black Jerseys: “And By The Way These Black Unis Are Sick!”
LeBron James' allegiance to Ohio State is well known at this point. James is a massive Buckeyes fan who has stated in the past that if he had decided to go to college instead of directly entering the NBA from high school, then he would have headed over to OSU.
Russell Westbrook & All Other Players Except Dennis Schroder In Attendance For First Day Of Minicamp
After a long layoff, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally gearing up for the 2022-23 season to officially tip off within the next month. The offseason was a busy one for the Lakers, who added several new pieces to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Russell Westbrook also remains on the roster despite constant trade negotiations that would’ve brought back multiple players.
Details spill on Celtics staffer tied to Ime Udoka scandal – including past contact with Nia Long
The NBA season is fast approaching, and yet all anybody can talk about is Ime Udoka. Information has trickled out on the nature of the Boston Celtics head coach’s transgressions against the team’s code of conduct, but one detail that continues to elude fans and observers – likely for the best – is the identity of the female staffer involved in the whole fiasco.
