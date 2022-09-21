ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Both Sides' Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Rift With Royals Are Trying To Make Things 'Right,' Claims Gayle King

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Source: mega

On the mend? Gayle King claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making strides towards mending their relationships with the royal family, who also apparently want to put the drama to bed.

"There have been efforts on both sides to sort of make this right," Gayle said following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, September 19. "We shall see."

Source: mega

The 67-year-old, who knows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex through best friend Oprah Winfrey and previously got caught up in royal drama herself, pointed out that it is quite normal for "big families" to "go through drama."

Nevertheless, Meghan's in-laws are far from the typical family one marries into, as Gayle noted it "remains to be seen" whether her and Harry's rift with the working royal members will ever resolve.

Source: mega

“Are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be drawn apart?” the CBS Mornings host continued. “I have no idea. I have no inside information on that, but I will tell you this: It was good to see Harry standing with his family.”

Gayle's commentary comes on the heels of reports that Harry's wife reached out to his father, King Charles III, for a private chat to clear the air before the couple headed home to Montecito, Calif., where they moved to after stepping back from their senior royal duties in March 2020. The royal-turned-Hollywood couple resides in the sunny state with their son, Archie, 3, and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.

Source: OK!

Meghan allegedly made the request for a one-on-one chat with the Head of state in a "formal letter," stating their meeting would serve as “an opportunity to clear the air, put the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they’ve been doing over the last two years."

OK! EXCLUSIVE: PRINCE HARRY IS 'UPDATING' HIS MEMOIR TO INCLUDE THE PASSING OF HIS GRANDMOTHER: PUBLISHERS ARE 'PARANOID IT WILL LEAK'

Harry and Meghan have seemingly been at odds with the royal family ever since their Megxit, with tension only worsening after they sat down for bombshell tell-all and aired out their dirty laundry with the prestigious family.

Source: mega

Gayle threw herself into the public drama last year when she spilled Harry spoke with Charles and Prince William following his and Meghan's jaw-dropping Oprah interview. At the time, the television personality claimed the red-headed prince found that the chats were not "productive."

Despite royal rifts at play, Harry and Meghan, as well as William and his wife, Kate Middleton, came together to mourn the loss of the brothers' grandmother, who died Thursday, September 8.

Gayle shared her opinion while talking to Extra earlier this week.

Comments / 32

Kerry Darrah
3d ago

first Meghan has to take a back seat and just shut up and observe and listen and learn. she married a royal. that's what she wanted that's what she got what to be a part of that family learn to be a royal by learning the ways not telling them how it's going to be....

Reply(2)
19
amy
3d ago

Gayle is the horrid couples mouthpiece. So there’s Meghan speaking for the KING then! She is so annoying and pushy i’ve never seen another like it. Titles mean nothing to u remember Meg? Carry on w your CA life your time is running out to make that cash! You don’t need security either, people run from you not towards you.

Reply
19
Linda Green
3d ago

prince Harry turned away from his family and gave up his duty's . and he was of sound mind . but I read where they are having Money problems . Megan is starting a new show and .Harry may. e in it . but it's said they are having Money problems.I would love to see the family solve their problem the Queen . loved Harry. but she was no fool.

Reply
12
