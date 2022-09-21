ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

utv44.com

City looks to the youth for next generation of 911 dispatchers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile’s police department is sounding the alarm—they’re in need of dispatchers. And they’re looking to target a certain demographic that maybe has never considered this line of work before. “I’ve heard several times, oh you just sit at...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Soft open held for The Historic Avenue Cultural Center

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Today many residents celebrated the re-opening of one of Mobile's most historic buildings. What was once the 1931 segregated library downtown is revitalized. It's now named the Historic Avenue Cultural Center. A place to learn about the rich African American history here in Mobile. "So,...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
thecutoffnews.com

Mobile, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
MOBILE, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
utv44.com

Foley moving forward with plans for $5M first responder safe room

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Protecting those who help the community recover after a storm; that's the goal of a new first responder safe room, which is now moving forward in the city of Foley. The memories of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally in September 2020,...
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Florida Power & Light provides program to conserve energy usage

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light is trying to help lower your power bill. The company recently launched their Community Energy Saver Program. Thursday, they went to one woman's home to see how they could reduce her bill. FP&L swapped out her LED lightbulbs. They also put in weather-stripping...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Prime Fairhope site sells for big bucks

Local and out–of-town investors paid $7 million for 34 acres at the northeast corner of Ala. 181 and Ala. 104 in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The property is across from the new Publix supermarket set to open later this fall and a new USA Health medical facility under construction. The buyers, Encounter Development, plan to develop outparcels and interior parcels and Herrington Realty will market the new project.
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Local gym offers safe space to women:"we just want you to feel safe while you are running"

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Women becoming targets of sex trafficking and kidnapping in recent months has many scared to do certain activities, like going out for a simple jog. 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was kidnapped during a run in the predawn hours. Now a local gym is offering women a place to seek refuge if they feel unsafe during their work outs.
MOBILE, AL

