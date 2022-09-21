Read full article on original website
City looks to the youth for next generation of 911 dispatchers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile’s police department is sounding the alarm—they’re in need of dispatchers. And they’re looking to target a certain demographic that maybe has never considered this line of work before. “I’ve heard several times, oh you just sit at...
Soft open held for The Historic Avenue Cultural Center
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Today many residents celebrated the re-opening of one of Mobile's most historic buildings. What was once the 1931 segregated library downtown is revitalized. It's now named the Historic Avenue Cultural Center. A place to learn about the rich African American history here in Mobile. "So,...
Jo Bonner inaugurated as USA President, talks plans to improve enrollment, diversity
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Jo Bonner was formally introduced on Friday as the 4th President of the University of South Alabama. The former US representative took office in January, but was officially sworn in on a stage inside the Mitchell Center. It was an inauguration full of familiar faces,...
Mobilians ‘thinking outside of the box’ to help homeless population
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A month ago, the homeless camp in Tillman’s Corner was cleared by city officials because of complaints from the community, removing one less place for homeless people to live. Now, some Mobile citizens are taking a new approach to helping the homeless. Eric Overstreet and Colby Benefield are going homeless on […]
Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
Threat of school shooting at Blount H.S. brings swift reaction from local law enforcement
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — More than a dozen Prichard Police and Mobile County Deputy patrol cars dotted the campus at Blount High School, after a threat posted on line Sunday night, and shared with NBC 15 by a concerned parent. It was a warning that a shooting would take place Monday morning at 9 at Blount, and it would involve automatic weapons.
Baldwin County's new program protects against rogue volunteers after disasters
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Volunteers are often a critical part of recovery after a natural disaster, like a hurricane, but Baldwin County leaders are stepping up to prevent unorganized help, which can help more than it helps. We often see the best of humanity in the days after...
Mobile, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Foley moving forward with plans for $5M first responder safe room
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Protecting those who help the community recover after a storm; that's the goal of a new first responder safe room, which is now moving forward in the city of Foley. The memories of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally in September 2020,...
Florida Power & Light provides program to conserve energy usage
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light is trying to help lower your power bill. The company recently launched their Community Energy Saver Program. Thursday, they went to one woman's home to see how they could reduce her bill. FP&L swapped out her LED lightbulbs. They also put in weather-stripping...
‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Ian as it continues to grow out in the Caribbean. Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track its final destination. In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow amongst locals. Still, a little over 1,100 miles away from our part of the...
Military seals stolen from Alabama veterans cemetery returned to burial ground
Four seals representing four branches of the U.S. military that were stolen from an Alabama veterans cemetery were returned to the burial ground, the state Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday. The seals for the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps. and Air Force were snatched last month from the...
Baldwin County monitoring the potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ian will be churning up gulf waters and potentially creating dangerous rip currents at our area beaches. Beachgoers are enjoying the nice weather on the gulf coast but in the next few days, water rescue crews are asking folks to be on alert when going in the water.
Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
Dangerous surf conditions expected for News 5 area as Ian approaches US
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — People have been watching the possible path of Ian all weekend and surf conditions along the coast may be a concern this week. Conditions have been pretty consistent for the last few days in south Baldwin County there yellow flags have been flying all weekend along with purple flags for […]
Student arrested after threats posted against St. Michael Catholic School in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, ALA. (WPMI) — Fairhope Police say a St. Michael Catholic High School student has been arrested in connection to a threat made against the school. Police have confirmed student Richard Favret is in custody with charges pending. We cannot talk about an individual student. The matter is being...
Prime Fairhope site sells for big bucks
Local and out–of-town investors paid $7 million for 34 acres at the northeast corner of Ala. 181 and Ala. 104 in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The property is across from the new Publix supermarket set to open later this fall and a new USA Health medical facility under construction. The buyers, Encounter Development, plan to develop outparcels and interior parcels and Herrington Realty will market the new project.
Local gym offers safe space to women:"we just want you to feel safe while you are running"
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Women becoming targets of sex trafficking and kidnapping in recent months has many scared to do certain activities, like going out for a simple jog. 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was kidnapped during a run in the predawn hours. Now a local gym is offering women a place to seek refuge if they feel unsafe during their work outs.
Hard times force couple to open Pumpkin Patch, business thriving in Midtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, a couple in Midtown Mobile has turned what was a hard time in their life, into something good. They were laid off during the pandemic and forced to change careers. Now, their idea has grown into a popular business.
