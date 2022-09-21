Read full article on original website
JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR
CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
Rebound for Retail: How Mobile Can Achieve Memorability for Retailers
Over the past few years, there’s been an increasing shift towards online retail, particularly with many of the attitudes adopted over the course of the pandemic now a part of everyday life. And many of these transactions are being carried out on mobile devices through different channels, such as “traditional” e-commerce platforms and social platforms.
The Store Reimagined: 3 Tips for Delivering Tomorrow's Retail Experience Today
There are few in retail circles who would argue that the role of the store is the same as it ever was. With the rate of change accelerating like never before, consumers are throwing new challenges at retailers faster than they can implement solutions. It’s no wonder that many retailers...
Bainbridge Growth wants e-commerce brands to stop sales guessing game
Ben Tregoe and Austin Gardner-Smith started the company in January 2021 after meeting at Nanigans, an advertising automation software company. Tregoe, CEO, told TechCrunch that while helping brands like Casper, Peloton and Warby Parker understand how to do more effective Facebook advertising, they realized they were building big data systems and modeling revenue on a per customer basis. That got them thinking about what else they could do with the data.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Macy’s Sustainability Roadmap Is Here
Over the past year, home goods companies ranging from small direct-to-consumer brands like Parachute to major companies such as Ikea and Crate & Barrel have made commitments to improving the circularity of their products. Now Macy’s joins them with a host of sustainability initiatives aimed at improving circularity through the retailer’s value chain. As part of its Mission Every One social purpose platform, Macy’s has taken steps to improve the circularity of its products, such as joining the nonprofit Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The foundation is focused on accelerating and enabling the growth of a circular economy by providing resources for circular...
In The Style enjoys ‘solid’ progress on growth plans amid retail challenges
Online fashion retailer In The Style said it is making solid progress in its growth plan as it hails the successful launch of its wardrobe staples collection. The digital brand told shareholders at its annual general meeting on Friday that the value of orders for the collection launch was one of the largest it had seen all year.
Ranking the UK Merchants With the Top Omnicommerce Gift Card Programs
NAPCO Research, in conjunction with Blackhawk Network, recently executed a comprehensive review of the state of U.K.-based merchants’ gift card offerings. The subsequent report included an assessment of retailers’ e-commerce/digital, mobile, and in-store gift card offerings, providing an omnicommerce view into the consumer gift card purchase and recipient experience.
The E-Commerce Customer Experience is Ripe for an Upgrade
Like everybody else, I’ve shopped online significantly more often the last couple of years, sometimes out of necessity, sometimes for convenience and, sure, sometimes out of sheer boredom. In fact, over the past 18 months or so, I’ve bought myself three wristwatches online that, truth be told, I didn’t exactly need.
Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles
Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
McKinsey Announces Its 1B Business Accelerator For Black-Owned Retail Brands In the U.S.
McKinsey, a global management consulting firm, has announced its Next 1B business acceleration program for Black-owned consumer and retail brands. According to a McKinsey release, the program is eyeing the next Black Unicorn, startups with valuations of a billion dollars or more. The consulting firm reports in the last decade, less than five Black brands have reached the unicorn milestone.
Do this one thing to sell more B2B
So how much? It’s a question we want to know or ask during every purchase. Buying clothes? You check the price tag. Getting a haircut? How much? The cost of a product or service plays a major role in a buying decision, yet B2B companies make a major mistake in not providing the cost of their product or service right up front. Start-ups and companies looking to scale should take note because not delivering price upfront is costing you considerable revenue.
JCPenney to Expand Beauty Concept in Stores Nationwide
JCPenney on Monday announced its plans to debut its beauty concept in stores nationwide, following a successful pilot launch in fall 2021 with 10 brick-and-mortar locations. JCPenney Beauty will expand to 300 stores by early 2023 and 600 stores by the spring, the company announced in a press release. The...
The Future of Commerce: Going Headless
Trends in retail change quickly, and the pandemic drove consumers to reshape the retail landscape at breakneck speed. According to McKinsey research, 40 percent of shoppers bought from different brands or retailers than they had in the past, and more than 80 percent developed new shopping behaviors while quarantined during the pandemic. But addressing changing customer preferences while delivering on customer experience requires flexibility and speed. Keeping pace can prove overwhelming for IT teams, especially in a world where consumers shop on multiple devices and platforms while their expectations continuously evolve. To that end, many retailers are exploring headless commerce to increase their platforms' flexibility and remove that barrier between ideation and implementing changes.
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Oppo wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team
Oppo has been awareded Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). With customers becoming more discerning than ever when it comes to their mobile devices, a well-trained and enthusiastic field marketing team can really make a difference when it comes to those all-important sales figures, providing a vital link between supplier and store staff.
Online Beauty Marketplaces’ Pros and Cons
PARIS — Online marketplaces are increasingly becoming de rigueur for beauty retailers in Europe. Boots, Farfetch and Douglas are among those to have recently adopted that business model involving multivendor platforms to help expand their product offer, drive volume and update image in the red-hot battle for prestige beauty shoppers today.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color Campaign For beauty brands, marketplaces can give great exposure, among other benefits. But there are downsides for both parties, too. “The reason there’s...
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Digital Wholesale Solutions wins Best Wholesale Service and Solution
Likewize has received the Best Wholesale Service and Solution award at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), recognising the company’s role in supporting other members of the mobile ecosystem. This category welcomed entries from a mix of service and software providers across the UK channel, recognising...
Machine Learning Will Never Replace Human Support in the Travel Industry; Here's Why
Over the past decade, people have begun to travel more than ever. International tourist arrivals increased from 897.1 million in 2009 to roughly 1.4 billion in 2019, and those numbers are rapidly picking back up in the post-COVID economy. While the industry is still recovering from pandemic-era losses sustained under strict social distancing and travel restrictions, the pandemic actually accelerated the need for more efficient and intelligent technologies.
Nasdaq Bear Market Got You Down? Consider Buying These 2 Stocks
These stocks can help tamp down volatility.
TGI Acquires Virtual Ad Tech Company In Latest Expansion
Sports media and marketing company TGI Sport has acquired virtual advertising tech company Brand Brigade as it looks to grow in North America and take advantage of a boom in digital overlays. Driven partly by technological advances and the unique challenges presented by COVID-19, virtual ads—graphics and images added into broadcast feeds that appear to be on or around playing fields—have become commonplace in sports, whether they’re behind MLB home plates, above NHL ice or on NBA hardcourts. Fifteen years ago, Brand Brigade cofounder Sam Chenillo often found himself begging broadcasters to adopt the ad insertion tech; now his company’s tools...
