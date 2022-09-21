Trends in retail change quickly, and the pandemic drove consumers to reshape the retail landscape at breakneck speed. According to McKinsey research, 40 percent of shoppers bought from different brands or retailers than they had in the past, and more than 80 percent developed new shopping behaviors while quarantined during the pandemic. But addressing changing customer preferences while delivering on customer experience requires flexibility and speed. Keeping pace can prove overwhelming for IT teams, especially in a world where consumers shop on multiple devices and platforms while their expectations continuously evolve. To that end, many retailers are exploring headless commerce to increase their platforms' flexibility and remove that barrier between ideation and implementing changes.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO