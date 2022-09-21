It was a Class 5 District 8 matchup as the North Kansas City Hornets traveled to St. Joseph to take on the Central Indians. Both teams entered the contest with a 3-1 overall record, but the Hornets were the team to survive the muddy field conditions, securing a 53-14 victory and improving to 4-1, while the Indians fell to 3-2.

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO