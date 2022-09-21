Read full article on original website
High School Football Scores from the Four State Area
Missouri Scores: Joplin 35 Nixa 49 Carthage 47 Neosho 7 Seneca 55 Monett 20 Lamar 56 East Newton 6 Mount Vernon 23 Nevada 36 Webb City 55 Ozark 40 Carl Junction 32 Branson 7 Mcdonald County 21 Cassville 14 Aurora 54 Hollister 36 Diamond 3 Marrionville 44 Sarcoxie 18 Lafayette 7 Ash Grove 8 Miller […]
Friday Football Fever: Week 4 scores and highlights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 4 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED: Wichita West 0vs. Wichita Heights 55 Hutchinson 21vs. Derby 28 Haysville Campus 20vs. Valley […]
Central Indians Football can't capitalize on strong first quarter; fall to North Kansas City
It was a Class 5 District 8 matchup as the North Kansas City Hornets traveled to St. Joseph to take on the Central Indians. Both teams entered the contest with a 3-1 overall record, but the Hornets were the team to survive the muddy field conditions, securing a 53-14 victory and improving to 4-1, while the Indians fell to 3-2.
