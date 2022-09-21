ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 4 scores and highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 4 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED: Wichita West 0vs. Wichita Heights 55 Hutchinson 21vs. Derby 28 Haysville Campus 20vs. Valley […]
WICHITA, KS

